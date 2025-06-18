 China Eastern Airlines to expand reach in Europe with three new destinations

Travel Daily Media

Boost your business & benchmark against your competitors with TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM AWARDS - NOMINATE NOW!

enter Now

China Eastern Airlines to expand reach in Europe with three new destinations

The addition of these routes brings the total of European destinations serviced by the airline to 15

Airlines and Aviation
China

China Eastern Airlines announced the expansion of its flight network in Europe for summer 2025.

The announcement comes just as the airline launched a new direct route to the Swiss city of Geneva from its home hub in Shanghai.

The maiden flight on the new Shanghai-Geneva route took off from Shanghai Pudong International Airport on Monday, 16th June.

This new route flies four times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays,and Saturdays; and also has the distinction of being the first-ever direct flight between the two cities run by a Chinese airline.

These flights are operated with the airline’s Airbus A350 and A330 units.

Other destinations

Aside from its new Shanghai-Geneva route, China Eastern’s new Shanghai-Copenhagen itinerary took off yesterday, 17th June.

Likewise, the new Shanghai-Milan route will spread its wings on Friday, 20th June.

The addition of the three new routes means China Eastern will be flying to 15 European destinations this season.

Join The Community

Most Read
Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

Partner Content

Explore Antarctica By Helicopter On Quark Expeditions’ Spectacular 12-Day Voyage

Bask In The Tropical Island Lifestyle At The New Centara Villas Phi Phi Island

Trafalgar expands into European river cruises, with two journeys starting April 2026

Crystal’s Sensational Savings Offer Delivers Up To US$4,000 Off Luxury Voyages

Join The Community

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting

China Eastern Airlines to expand reach in Europe with three new destinations

The addition of these routes brings the total of European destinations serviced by the airline to 15

China Eastern Airlines announced the expansion of its flight network in Europe for summer 2025.

The announcement comes just as the airline launched a new direct route to the Swiss city of Geneva from its home hub in Shanghai.

The maiden flight on the new Shanghai-Geneva route took off from Shanghai Pudong International Airport on Monday, 16th June.

This new route flies four times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays,and Saturdays; and also has the distinction of being the first-ever direct flight between the two cities run by a Chinese airline.

These flights are operated with the airline’s Airbus A350 and A330 units.

Other destinations

Aside from its new Shanghai-Geneva route, China Eastern’s new Shanghai-Copenhagen itinerary took off yesterday, 17th June.

Likewise, the new Shanghai-Milan route will spread its wings on Friday, 20th June.

The addition of the three new routes means China Eastern will be flying to 15 European destinations this season.

Join The Community

Most Read
Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting
Scroll to Top

slot777

https://slot777.tohatsutr.com/

slot thailand

https://www.customsouthparks.com/