China Eastern Airlines to expand reach in Europe with three new destinations

China Eastern Airlines announced the expansion of its flight network in Europe for summer 2025.

The announcement comes just as the airline launched a new direct route to the Swiss city of Geneva from its home hub in Shanghai.

The maiden flight on the new Shanghai-Geneva route took off from Shanghai Pudong International Airport on Monday, 16th June.

This new route flies four times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays,and Saturdays; and also has the distinction of being the first-ever direct flight between the two cities run by a Chinese airline.

These flights are operated with the airline’s Airbus A350 and A330 units.

Other destinations

Aside from its new Shanghai-Geneva route, China Eastern’s new Shanghai-Copenhagen itinerary took off yesterday, 17th June.

Likewise, the new Shanghai-Milan route will spread its wings on Friday, 20th June.

The addition of the three new routes means China Eastern will be flying to 15 European destinations this season.