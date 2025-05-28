Chinatown Dragon Boat Festival 2025 in Singapore  

Celebrate the Dragon Boat Festival in the vibrant heart of Chinatown, with exciting stage performances, hands-on workshops, interactive zones, exclusive promotions, and more! The Chinatown Business Association (CBA) proudly presents the Chinatown Dragon Boat Festival 2025, taking place from 31 May to 1 June, from 1 - 7pm along Chinatown’s Smith Street. Known as one of the oldest cultural celebrations in Chinese history, visitors can look forward to two full days of cultural immersion featuring stage performances, interactive workshops and experiences, thematic zones, and exclusive promotions from local tenants.

Lim Yick Suan, Executive Director of the Chinatown Business Association, shared, “The Dragon Boat Festival is a cherished tradition that brings people together each year. This year, we’re proud to celebrate in Chinatown with a vibrant mix of cultural performances, hands-on experiences, and more. We invite everyone to join us in honouring this timeless celebration and rediscover the stories and spirit that make our community so special.”

DRUMS, DANCE AND DRAGONS ON THE LIVE STAGE

One of the main highlights of the weekend is the vibrant stage performances happening along Smith Street. Visitors can look forward to a mix of traditional Chinese arts throughout the festival, including a Lion and Dragon Dance by award-winning

troupe Tian Eng Dragon and Lion Dance Centre, the thunderous beats of a Festival Drum Performance by students from Chung Cheng High School, and the dramatic flair of a Face Changing Show.

Audiences can also enjoy a Chinese Traditional Dance performance, a Harmonica Performance by the Singapore Broadway Harmonica Ensemble, and a Teochew Opera Performance by Er Woo Amateur Musical & Dramatic Association.

EMBRACE THE FESTIVE SPIRIT WITH RIDDLES AND RACES

Visitors can also take part in festive activities such as solving traditional Lantern Riddles, a much loved pastime that challenges the wit and cultural knowledge of participants. The Dragon Boat Rowing Race will also make its return - bringing

together teams and individuals in a spirit of friendly competition and community bonding. In this land-based race, participants compete on dragon-inspired rowing machines in 1-minute rounds, with the highest number of strokes winning a prize.

DISCOVER THE FLAVOURS AND CRAFTS OF DRAGON BOAT FESTIVAL Soak in the atmosphere with hands-on cultural experiences for visitors of all ages!

The Bookmark Painting Workshop allows participants to create their very own dragon boat themed bookmarks, while those looking for a deeper creative experience can partake in the Dragon Boat Canvas Voyage Workshop to create a dynamic dragon boat scene on canvas. Guided by experienced instructors, the workshop is perfect for both beginners and art lovers.

Don’t miss the culinary star of the Dragon Boat Festival - join the Nyonya Chang Workshop and discover the art of wrapping and preparing Nyonya rice dumplings. From savoury rempah filling to the symbolic wrapping technique, participants will not only learn the cultural significance of these festive treats but will also bring home two uncooked dumplings to share and enjoy.

A SPACE FOR REFLECTION AND STORIES

Adding a thoughtful touch to the festival atmosphere is the Art Corner - a serene space

within the bustling Smith Street where visitors are invited to pause, reflect, and learn more about the Dragon Boat Festival. Visitors can browse through a curated selection of books on seasonal traditions, pen their thoughts or well-wishes in the Festival Reflections Journal, and explore symbolic items such as mugwort bundles, festive bookmarks, and greeting cards.

EXCLUSIVE CHINATOWN SMITH STREET PROMOTIONS

To mark the occasion, shops along Smith Street will be launching a host of exclusive promotions, including: