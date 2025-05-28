Travel Daily Media

Boost your business & benchmark against your competitors with TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM AWARDS - NOMINATE NOW!

enter Now

Chinatown Dragon Boat Festival 2025 in Singapore  

A Weekend of Culture, Celebration and Community  

Festivals
Singapore

Celebrate the Dragon Boat Festival in the vibrant heart of Chinatown, with exciting stage performances,  hands-on workshops, interactive zones, exclusive promotions, and more!  The Chinatown Business Association (CBA) proudly presents the  Chinatown Dragon Boat Festival 2025, taking place from 31 May to 1  June, from 1 - 7pm along Chinatown’s Smith Street. Known as one of the oldest cultural  celebrations in Chinese history, visitors can look forward to two full days of cultural immersion  featuring stage performances, interactive workshops and experiences, thematic zones, and  exclusive promotions from local tenants.

Lim Yick Suan, Executive Director of the Chinatown Business Association, shared, “The  Dragon Boat Festival is a cherished tradition that brings people together each year. This year,  we’re proud to celebrate in Chinatown with a vibrant mix of cultural performances, hands-on  experiences, and more. We invite everyone to join us in honouring this timeless celebration and  rediscover the stories and spirit that make our community so special.”

DRUMS, DANCE AND DRAGONS ON THE LIVE STAGE  

One of the main highlights of the weekend is the vibrant stage performances happening along   Smith Street.  Visitors can look forward to a mix of traditional  Chinese arts throughout the festival, including a  Lion and Dragon Dance by award-winning

troupe Tian Eng Dragon and Lion Dance Centre, the thunderous beats of a Festival Drum  Performance by students from Chung Cheng  High School, and the dramatic flair of a Face  Changing Show.

Audiences can also enjoy a Chinese Traditional Dance performance, a Harmonica  Performance by the Singapore Broadway Harmonica Ensemble, and a Teochew Opera  Performance by Er Woo Amateur Musical & Dramatic Association.

EMBRACE THE FESTIVE SPIRIT WITH RIDDLES AND RACES

Visitors can also take part in festive activities such  as solving traditional Lantern Riddles, a much loved pastime that challenges the wit and cultural  knowledge of participants. The Dragon Boat  Rowing Race will also make its return - bringing

together teams and individuals in a spirit of  friendly competition and community bonding. In this land-based race, participants compete on dragon-inspired rowing machines in 1-minute  rounds, with the highest number of strokes   winning a prize.

DISCOVER THE FLAVOURS AND CRAFTS OF DRAGON BOAT FESTIVAL  Soak in the atmosphere with hands-on cultural experiences for visitors of all ages!

The Bookmark Painting Workshop allows participants to create their very own dragon boat themed bookmarks, while those looking for a deeper creative experience can partake in the  Dragon Boat Canvas Voyage Workshop to create a dynamic dragon boat scene on canvas.  Guided by experienced instructors, the workshop is perfect for both beginners and art lovers.

Don’t miss the culinary star of the Dragon Boat Festival - join the Nyonya Chang Workshop and discover the art of  wrapping and preparing Nyonya rice dumplings. From savoury rempah filling to the symbolic wrapping technique,   participants will not only learn the cultural significance of  these festive treats but will also bring home two uncooked  dumplings to share and enjoy.

A SPACE FOR REFLECTION AND STORIES 

Adding a thoughtful touch to the festival  atmosphere is the Art Corner - a serene space

within the bustling Smith Street where visitors are  invited to pause, reflect, and learn more about the  Dragon Boat Festival.  Visitors can browse through a curated selection of  books on seasonal traditions, pen their thoughts or  well-wishes in the Festival Reflections Journal,  and explore symbolic items such as mugwort  bundles, festive bookmarks, and greeting cards.

EXCLUSIVE CHINATOWN SMITH STREET PROMOTIONS  

To mark the occasion, shops along Smith Street will be launching a host of exclusive  promotions, including:

  • Elegance of Nanyang (31 May – 1 June): Enjoy 50% off Nyonya Kebaya Set rentals for  the second person onwards. Receive a complimentary mystery gift with every two sets  rented, while stocks last.
  • Killiney @ Smith Street (26 May – 1 June): Celebrate with festive bundles including a  Kee Chang Set at $6.00 and a Bak Chang Set at $9.00, created exclusively for this festival.
  • Gelato Garden (26 May – 1 June): Indulge in their Dragon Boat Festival special dessert  - a Banana Split inspired by the shape of a traditional dragon boat, priced at $15.
  • Boon Tong Kee (31 May – 1 June): All chicken rice dishes will be served with rice shaped  like a traditional rice dumpling (zongzi), adding a festive touch to every meal.

 

 

Join The Community

Most Read

Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

Partner Content

Crystal’s Sensational Savings Offer Delivers Up To US$4,000 Off Luxury Voyages

Make Bangkok Marriott Hotel Sukhumvit your preferred address on bustling Sukhumvit Road

How Personalisation is Reshaping the Future of Hospitality with data based decision making

Going Beyond with Dan Vaughan at Agilysys: We give people autonomy, respect, and room to grow in meaningful ways

Join The Community

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting

Chinatown Dragon Boat Festival 2025 in Singapore  

A Weekend of Culture, Celebration and Community  

Celebrate the Dragon Boat Festival in the vibrant heart of Chinatown, with exciting stage performances,  hands-on workshops, interactive zones, exclusive promotions, and more!  The Chinatown Business Association (CBA) proudly presents the  Chinatown Dragon Boat Festival 2025, taking place from 31 May to 1  June, from 1 - 7pm along Chinatown’s Smith Street. Known as one of the oldest cultural  celebrations in Chinese history, visitors can look forward to two full days of cultural immersion  featuring stage performances, interactive workshops and experiences, thematic zones, and  exclusive promotions from local tenants.

Lim Yick Suan, Executive Director of the Chinatown Business Association, shared, “The  Dragon Boat Festival is a cherished tradition that brings people together each year. This year,  we’re proud to celebrate in Chinatown with a vibrant mix of cultural performances, hands-on  experiences, and more. We invite everyone to join us in honouring this timeless celebration and  rediscover the stories and spirit that make our community so special.”

DRUMS, DANCE AND DRAGONS ON THE LIVE STAGE  

One of the main highlights of the weekend is the vibrant stage performances happening along   Smith Street.  Visitors can look forward to a mix of traditional  Chinese arts throughout the festival, including a  Lion and Dragon Dance by award-winning

troupe Tian Eng Dragon and Lion Dance Centre, the thunderous beats of a Festival Drum  Performance by students from Chung Cheng  High School, and the dramatic flair of a Face  Changing Show.

Audiences can also enjoy a Chinese Traditional Dance performance, a Harmonica  Performance by the Singapore Broadway Harmonica Ensemble, and a Teochew Opera  Performance by Er Woo Amateur Musical & Dramatic Association.

EMBRACE THE FESTIVE SPIRIT WITH RIDDLES AND RACES

Visitors can also take part in festive activities such  as solving traditional Lantern Riddles, a much loved pastime that challenges the wit and cultural  knowledge of participants. The Dragon Boat  Rowing Race will also make its return - bringing

together teams and individuals in a spirit of  friendly competition and community bonding. In this land-based race, participants compete on dragon-inspired rowing machines in 1-minute  rounds, with the highest number of strokes   winning a prize.

DISCOVER THE FLAVOURS AND CRAFTS OF DRAGON BOAT FESTIVAL  Soak in the atmosphere with hands-on cultural experiences for visitors of all ages!

The Bookmark Painting Workshop allows participants to create their very own dragon boat themed bookmarks, while those looking for a deeper creative experience can partake in the  Dragon Boat Canvas Voyage Workshop to create a dynamic dragon boat scene on canvas.  Guided by experienced instructors, the workshop is perfect for both beginners and art lovers.

Don’t miss the culinary star of the Dragon Boat Festival - join the Nyonya Chang Workshop and discover the art of  wrapping and preparing Nyonya rice dumplings. From savoury rempah filling to the symbolic wrapping technique,   participants will not only learn the cultural significance of  these festive treats but will also bring home two uncooked  dumplings to share and enjoy.

A SPACE FOR REFLECTION AND STORIES 

Adding a thoughtful touch to the festival  atmosphere is the Art Corner - a serene space

within the bustling Smith Street where visitors are  invited to pause, reflect, and learn more about the  Dragon Boat Festival.  Visitors can browse through a curated selection of  books on seasonal traditions, pen their thoughts or  well-wishes in the Festival Reflections Journal,  and explore symbolic items such as mugwort  bundles, festive bookmarks, and greeting cards.

EXCLUSIVE CHINATOWN SMITH STREET PROMOTIONS  

To mark the occasion, shops along Smith Street will be launching a host of exclusive  promotions, including:

  • Elegance of Nanyang (31 May – 1 June): Enjoy 50% off Nyonya Kebaya Set rentals for  the second person onwards. Receive a complimentary mystery gift with every two sets  rented, while stocks last.
  • Killiney @ Smith Street (26 May – 1 June): Celebrate with festive bundles including a  Kee Chang Set at $6.00 and a Bak Chang Set at $9.00, created exclusively for this festival.
  • Gelato Garden (26 May – 1 June): Indulge in their Dragon Boat Festival special dessert  - a Banana Split inspired by the shape of a traditional dragon boat, priced at $15.
  • Boon Tong Kee (31 May – 1 June): All chicken rice dishes will be served with rice shaped  like a traditional rice dumpling (zongzi), adding a festive touch to every meal.

 

 

Join The Community

Most Read

Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting

Scroll to Top

slot777

slot thailand