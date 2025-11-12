Christoph Dueker appointed cluster general manager for Minor Hotels properties in Sri Lanka

Global hospitality firm Minor Hotels announced that Christoph Dueker is the new cluster general manager at Anantara Kalutara Resort and Avani Kalutara Resort.

Dueker expressed his excitement at being assigned to the Sri Lankan properties and looks forward to working with the talented teams at Anantara and Avani Kalutara.

He said: “Both resorts have distinctive personalities: one a peaceful Sir Geoffrey Bawa–inspired luxury sanctuary, the other a vibrant lifestyle beach escape. My focus will be on strengthening their individual character while deepening their connection to this beautiful destination.”

Minor Hotels vice-president for operations Nicholas Smith added: “We are delighted to welcome Christoph to this pivotal leadership role in Sri Lanka. His global experience and commitment to thoughtful innovation will be invaluable as we continue to enhance the distinct positioning of our resorts. With a sharpened focus on destination awareness and sustainability, Christoph is well-placed to lead the next phase of growth for our properties in Kalutara.”

Meet Christoph Dueker

With more than 20 years of international experience, Dueker has worked with some of the world’s most respected luxury and lifestyle hotel brands across Europe, the Americas, and Asia.

Having started his career with Four Seasons, he has held senior management positions with Park Hyatt, Shangri-La, and Marina Bay Sands, among others.

His leadership style combines strong commercial acumen with a genuine passion for people and place, creating hotels that are both high-performing and deeply connected to their local communities.

Also, Dueker’s focus on guest-centric innovation, destination-inspired design, and meaningful community engagement has consistently translated into elevated experiences and sustainable performance.