 Christoph Dueker appointed cluster general manager for Minor Hotels properties in Sri Lanka

Travel Daily Media

Boost your business & benchmark against your competitors with TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM AWARDS - NOMINATE NOW!

enter Now

Christoph Dueker appointed cluster general manager for Minor Hotels properties in Sri Lanka

Dueker has worked with some of the world’s most respected luxury and lifestyle hotel brands across Europe, the Americas, and Asia

Appointments
Sri Lanka

Global hospitality firm Minor Hotels announced that Christoph Dueker is the new cluster general manager at Anantara Kalutara Resort and Avani Kalutara Resort.

Dueker expressed his excitement at being assigned to the Sri Lankan properties and looks forward to working with the talented teams at Anantara and Avani Kalutara. 

He said: “Both resorts have distinctive personalities: one a peaceful Sir Geoffrey Bawa–inspired luxury sanctuary, the other a vibrant lifestyle beach escape. My focus will be on strengthening their individual character while deepening their connection to this beautiful destination.”

Minor Hotels vice-president for operations Nicholas Smith added: “We are delighted to welcome Christoph to this pivotal leadership role in Sri Lanka. His global experience and commitment to thoughtful innovation will be invaluable as we continue to enhance the distinct positioning of our resorts. With a sharpened focus on destination awareness and sustainability, Christoph is well-placed to lead the next phase of growth for our properties in Kalutara.”

Meet Christoph Dueker

With more than 20 years of international experience, Dueker has worked with some of the world’s most respected luxury and lifestyle hotel brands across Europe, the Americas, and Asia. 

Having started his career with Four Seasons, he has held senior management positions with Park Hyatt, Shangri-La, and Marina Bay Sands, among others. 

His leadership style combines strong commercial acumen with a genuine passion for people and place, creating hotels that are both high-performing and deeply connected to their local communities.

Also, Dueker’s focus on guest-centric innovation, destination-inspired design, and meaningful community engagement has consistently translated into elevated experiences and sustainable performance.

Join The Community

Most Read
Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

Partner Content
Unlock Ultra-Luxury Voyages With Crystal’s Save & Indulge Promotion

Unlock Ultra-Luxury Voyages With Crystal’s Save & Indulge Promotion

The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok Leading In Hospitality Sustainability

The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok Leading In Hospitality Sustainability

The New Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives Is A Sanctuary Of Indulgence And Serenity

The New Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives Is A Sanctuary Of Indulgence And Serenity

Going Beyond ‘Service’ with Raja Rajarajan: Services are becoming increasingly consultative and insight driven

Going Beyond ‘Service’ with Raja Rajarajan: Services are becoming increasingly consultative and insight driven

Join The Community

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting

Christoph Dueker appointed cluster general manager for Minor Hotels properties in Sri Lanka

Dueker has worked with some of the world’s most respected luxury and lifestyle hotel brands across Europe, the Americas, and Asia

Global hospitality firm Minor Hotels announced that Christoph Dueker is the new cluster general manager at Anantara Kalutara Resort and Avani Kalutara Resort.

Dueker expressed his excitement at being assigned to the Sri Lankan properties and looks forward to working with the talented teams at Anantara and Avani Kalutara. 

He said: “Both resorts have distinctive personalities: one a peaceful Sir Geoffrey Bawa–inspired luxury sanctuary, the other a vibrant lifestyle beach escape. My focus will be on strengthening their individual character while deepening their connection to this beautiful destination.”

Minor Hotels vice-president for operations Nicholas Smith added: “We are delighted to welcome Christoph to this pivotal leadership role in Sri Lanka. His global experience and commitment to thoughtful innovation will be invaluable as we continue to enhance the distinct positioning of our resorts. With a sharpened focus on destination awareness and sustainability, Christoph is well-placed to lead the next phase of growth for our properties in Kalutara.”

Meet Christoph Dueker

With more than 20 years of international experience, Dueker has worked with some of the world’s most respected luxury and lifestyle hotel brands across Europe, the Americas, and Asia. 

Having started his career with Four Seasons, he has held senior management positions with Park Hyatt, Shangri-La, and Marina Bay Sands, among others. 

His leadership style combines strong commercial acumen with a genuine passion for people and place, creating hotels that are both high-performing and deeply connected to their local communities.

Also, Dueker’s focus on guest-centric innovation, destination-inspired design, and meaningful community engagement has consistently translated into elevated experiences and sustainable performance.

Join The Community

Most Read
Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting
Scroll to Top