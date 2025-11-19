Cloudbeds and HTS (Hopper Technology Solutions) Announce Industry-First Collaboration 

Cloudbeds, the intelligent unified platform powering hotel growth, and HTS (Hopper Technology Solutions), a global travel technology platform with unique fintech solutions, announced a groundbreaking partnership that makes HTS’ innovative Cancel for Any Reason (CFAR) feature, available to independent hoteliers for the first time. This industry-first collaboration provides Cloudbeds’ global network of customers with a powerful competitive edge, unlocking new revenue streams and delivering unprecedented flexibility to travelers.

The partnership enables independent hoteliers on the Cloudbeds platform to offer guests the option to cancel reservations for any reason. This level of control and flexibility, previously only available on airlines and online travel agencies (OTAs), restores decision-making power to hoteliers and travelers.

The integration unlocks several transformative benefits, including:

Enhanced flexibility for travellers: With CFAR on hotel bookings, hotels can delight customers by offering them new flexibility options when booking. This product is a win-win for customer satisfaction and revenue.

Higher Conversion Rates: By offering CFAR powered by HTS, hoteliers can significantly increase direct booking conversion, maximizing the return on marketing spend and reinforcing the value of direct distribution.

Revenue Opportunities: Hoteliers not only secure guaranteed revenue from CFAR bookings but can also earn additional revenue by reselling cancelled room nights, turning flexibility into a new driver of occupancy and profit.

Commission on Fees: Hoteliers earn commissions on CFAR fees, turning flexibility into a direct revenue opportunity.

Competitive Edge: This capability helps hoteliers capture bookings that might otherwise go elsewhere by giving travelers the flexibility and reassurance they're looking for, directly through the hotel's website.

“This collaboration with HTS is a true industry first, and a game-changer for independent hoteliers,” said Adam Harris, CEO & Co-founder at Cloudbeds. “By integrating HTS’ CFAR directly into the Cloudbeds platform, we’re empowering our partners to compete head-to-head with OTAs, while delivering the flexibility and peace of mind today’s travelers demand. Most importantly, it allows our customers to increase their direct booking conversions and make their marketing spend more efficient. It’s a win-win for hotels and guests alike.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with Cloudbeds to bring our travel fintech solutions to independent hotels at scale,” said Dakota Smith, President & Co-Founder of Hopper and HTS. “This partnership not only levels the playing field for hoteliers but also creates a better, more flexible booking experience for travelers. By driving higher conversion on direct channels, we’re helping hotels strengthen their direct relationships with guests. Together, we’re setting a new standard for the industry.”

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in hospitality technology, redefining what’s possible for independent hotels and their guests. The integration is available now to Cloudbeds customers.