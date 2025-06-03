Collinson International is the official headline sponsor of IMM Asia 2025

Global airport experience solutions provider Collinson International has been announced as the official headline sponsor for the upcoming IMM Asia 2025.

At the region’s premier travel media networking event, Collinson International will showcase its market-leading insights on travel trends, as well as its global reach and innovation in airport experiences, customer engagement solutions to the media industry.

TravMedia founder and CEO Nick Wayland said: “TravMedia is thrilled to welcome Collinson International as our headline sponsor for IMM Asia 2025. As the company behind Priority Pass and a leader in delivering world-class travel experiences and customer engagement solutions, Collinson International is the ideal partner to help inspire and connect international travel brands with leading travel media in Asia Pacific.”

As the owner and operator of Priority Pass, Collinson International collaborates with over 1,500 leading brands in the financial services, travel and hospitality sectors worldwide.

Through these partnerships, Collinson International delivers valuable customer engagement solutions and enables their clients' customers to enjoy memorable travel experiences through its network of over 1,700 airport lounges and travel experiences, including dining, retail, sleep, and spa in 145 countries, helping to elevate every journey into something special.

Bringing together the region’s best

Scheduled for 14th October at Suntec Singapore, IMM Asia will bring together more than 120 international travel and tourism brands for one-on-one meetings with 150+ top-tier travel journalists, editors, and influencers from Greater China, Southeast Asia, Japan, Korea, India, and Australia.

The event will also feature dedicated networking sessions, the TravMedia Awards Asia which honours excellence in travel writing, PR, and content creation.

Likewise, the closing cocktail function is all set to foster valuable connections between media and industry professionals.