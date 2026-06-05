ConX 2026 explores AI’s impact on travel distribution

ConX 2026, hosted by Travelgate in Palma, Spain, gathered over 1,000 travel industry leaders from more than 50 countries to discuss the evolving role of artificial intelligence (AI) in travel distribution. The conference highlighted that whilst AI is reshaping the industry, true competitive advantage lies in human insight, customer understanding, and strategic partnerships.

The event, themed "Otherness: Where difference becomes strategy and AI makes everyone average," emphasised that AI is becoming a baseline capability rather than a differentiator. Travelgate CEO Pedro Camara stated, "In a world where AI is making everything average, the question is no longer what technology you use — it is what makes you irreplaceable."

A panel discussion, "New Distribution Otherness," moderated by Elodie Leunen, CEO of Fastpayhotels, explored how AI is changing hotel distribution. The panel concluded that whilst technology is essential, differentiation now hinges on content quality, operational excellence, and customer experience.

In an executive interview, Henry Briance, Senior Managing Director at Certares, noted that AI is a core factor in investment decisions, driving innovation and consolidation. He stressed that future success will depend on trust, customer relationships, and industry expertise.

The conference concluded with a keynote by Uri Levine, founder of Waze, who underscored the importance of solving real customer problems. He warned against technology-led innovation without clear user value, aligning with the event's theme that meaningful innovation requires addressing genuine human needs

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