Cox & Kings Strengthens India Footprint with Seven New Franchises

World’s first travel house deepens presence in rising travel hubs, including Surat, Bhopal, Nashik, Rajahmundry, Jamnagar, and Belgaum, aligning with India’s shift toward experience-led and aspirational travel from emerging cities.

Cox & Kings has announced the launch of seven new franchise outlets across Surat, Bhopal, Belgaum, Nashik, Rajahmundry, and Jamnagar, reinforcing its commitment to expanding in India’s fastest-growing travel markets.

The new franchises mark another milestone in Cox & Kings’ plan to build a nationwide network of 200 outlets, driven by the company’s vision to bring world-class travel planning closer to India’s aspiring travellers.

Speaking about the expansion, Karan Agarwal, Director at Cox & Kings, said: “Today, India’s most exciting travel growth stories are unfolding outside the metros. Our expansion into cities like Rajahmundry, Nashik, Bhopal and Jamnagar is about accessibility, bringing our legacy of trust, personalisation, and global expertise closer to a new generation of travellers. We’re blending Cox & Kings’ heritage with local insight to create meaningful travel experiences for every kind of explorer.”

With the travel resurgence gaining pace across India’s non-metro cities, Cox & Kings’ expansion comes at a pivotal time. Rising affluence, growing digital exposure, and demand for personalised travel experiences are transforming Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities into the next growth frontier for the tourism industry.

Strategic Expansion Driven by Local Insights

The new franchises have been strategically selected based on rising travel demand, improved connectivity, and evolving traveller profiles across Tier 2 cities. Bhopal, now home to two outlets in its eastern and western neighbourhoods, has been identified as Central India’s emerging travel hub, reflecting its growing base of young professionals and rising outbound interest. In Gujarat, following the strong performance and growing demand from its Ahmedabad outlet, Cox & Kings is expanding its footprint with new franchises in Surat and Jamnagar, two cities that represent distinct yet complementary markets. While Surat continues to see rising international and family travel demand from its thriving business community, Jamnagar’s growing industrial base and globally connected workforce signal a steady uptick in business-led outbound travel. Further, Nashik, Maharashtra’s fast-growing urban hub, combines industrial progress with leisure aspirations, making it a strong market for both domestic and international travel. Down south, Rajahmundry, a gateway to Andhra Pradesh’s coastal and spiritual circuits, represents a

promising market driven by a growing middle class and strong travel culture. Similarly, Belgaum, positioned strategically between Karnataka and Maharashtra, serves as a regional junction for convenient, full-service travel planning. Together, these locations embody Cox & Kings’ focused approach to deepening its footprint where India’s next phase of travel growth is taking shape.

This strategic expansion underscores Cox & Kings’ renewed focus on franchise-led, experience-driven growth, ensuring consistent service standards nationwide while empowering local entrepreneurs to represent one of India’s most trusted travel brands.