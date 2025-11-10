Crystal enters philanthropic partnership with MD Anderson Cancer Center

Luxury cruise line Crystal has declared its support of a fund-raising initiative for the MD Anderson Cancer Center’s James P Allison Institute today, 10th November.

Crystal’s partnership with the MD Anderson research facility at the University of Texas unites the worlds of luxury travel and pioneering science in a collaboration designed to inspire, educate and advance the global mission to end cancer.

The Allison Institute is a visionary research and innovation hub at MD Anderson that builds upon the foundational discoveries of Nobel Laureate James P Allison, PhD, to drive groundbreaking science that will bring the benefits of immunotherapy to all patients.

A&K Travel Group co-chair Manfredi Lefebvre d’Ovidio said of the partnership: “Philanthropy and giving back has always been woven into my family’s values and into Crystal’s legacy. This collaboration with the Allison Institute at MD Anderson gives us the opportunity to turn our passion for travel into tangible support to end cancer. It is very meaningful to me to see our guests, crew and shoreside employees come together to make a difference in the lives of others.”

AKTG chief executive Cristina Levis added: “Cancer is something that touches all of us in one way or another, so this collaboration holds deep meaning for me both personally and professionally. Through the funds raised, our goal is to help provide the Allison Institute at MD Anderson with additional resources, tools and technology needed to further their groundbreaking research and, ultimately, bring us closer to a cure.”

Allison himself likewise enthused: “We are grateful for the support from Crystal, and we look forward to working together through this campaign to fuel more breakthroughs. We are driven to conduct exceptional science that brings a deeper understanding of immunology that will enable us to bring cures to many more patients.”

Doing more for the future of healthcare

MD Anderson is one of the world’s most respected institutions devoted exclusively to cancer patient care, research, education and prevention.

As such: the collaboration will come to life through several touchpoints designed to engage guests and support MD Anderson’s mission:

Philanthropy at Sea: Sail and Make a Difference Crystal will contribute a portion of every guest booking to support cancer research at the Allison Institute. This initiative is expected to raise substantial funds in the next 15 months to accelerate progress in both patient care and scientific discovery; and

Guest Opportunities Crystal guests will also be invited to join the cause creating a powerful, community-driven effort to support MD Anderson’s lifesaving mission to end cancer.

An opportunity to give

For bookings made on select sailings on Giving Tuesday on 2nd December of this year, Crystal will be donating an additional $250 USD per person per booking to MD Anderson.

Additionally, the brand will be hosting a special online auction featuring Dance, an evocative bronze statue by acclaimed Japanese sculptor Satoru Kitago, to raise money for various charitable initiatives.

The piece, which has graced Crystal Symphony for years, will be removed during the ship’s upcoming dry dock.

A portion of the auction proceeds will be donated to MD Anderson, offering art collectors and Crystal guests alike the opportunity to acquire a remarkable work while contributing directly to the mission to end cancer.