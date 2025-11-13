Crystal names its latest vessel Crystal Grace

Crystal has announced the name of its latest vessel Crystal Grace, its first ocean new build in 25 years under the Abercrombie & Kent Travel Group (AKTG).

Scheduled for delivery in May 2028, Crystal Grace will embark on her inaugural voyage on 11th June 2028 following a series of preview sailings.

The ship will represent a bold and industry-leading evolution of Crystal’s celebrated heritage, blending innovation, sophistication and timeless style, while signalling the next chapter in Crystal’s journey to redefine luxury at sea.

As part of the launch campaign, the brand created a digital word game shared across all social channels inviting fans to guess the name of the ship themselves before the big reveal.

On land, Abercrombie & Kent will curate a series of exceptional land experiences and events across the world, powered by its network of integrated DMCs: Crystal is the only cruise line with this global, in-house capability.

A meaningful name

AKTG chief executive Cristina Levis explained that Crystal Grace is more than a name, but also a promise.

She said: “It reflects the effortless elegance, generous spirit, and sense of tranquility that define the Crystal experience. Crystal Grace is the embodiment of why we were awarded the World’s Best Cruise Line by Travel + Leisure, combining the best food, service, space, entertainment and shore experiences (by Abercrombie & Kent). With this ship, we are honoring our heritage while continuing to evolve for a new generation of guests.”

The name Grace was chosen to reflect the ship’s refined aesthetic, seamless onboard experience and the graceful way in which Crystal ships navigate the world’s most breathtaking destinations.

The 650-passenger (based on double occupancy), 61,800-gross-ton Crystal Grace will offer spacious all-suite accommodations, entertainment and world-class dining including Umi Uma, the only Nobu restaurant at sea, the only Beefbar at sea and menus designed by the Michelin-starred Italian Alajmo brothers at Osteria d’Ovidio, all included in the voyage price.

Guests will be pleased to find a promenade extending the whole ship’s perimeter, perfect for leisurely strolls with stunning ocean views.

The ship will still offer one of the highest crew-to-passenger ratios in this segment, ensuring the personalised service and attention to detail that has made Crystal an award-winning brand for more than three decades.

Details around Crystal Grace’s suite categories will be announced in December, with additional news on the inaugural voyages, design features and new onboard offerings, unveiled in the coming months.