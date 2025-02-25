Custom Travel Solutions (CTS) is pleased to announce the appointment of Brian Butts as Vice President of Sales. With decades of experience in global travel partnerships, revenue growth, and white-label travel solutions, Butts is set to play a pivotal role in accelerating the company’s expansion in 2025.

Butts brings extensive expertise in travel technology and B2B sales. Most recently, he served as Consulting Partner and SVP of Strategy at Dorms.com, where he played a key role in driving the company’s growth through strategic advisory, business development, and market positioning decisions. Prior to that, he held senior leadership positions at Global Solutions Team, where he led impactful travel tech partnerships and developed innovative white-label and API-driven car rental solutions for major airlines, hotels, and OTAs worldwide. Earlier in his career, Butts spent eight years at Booking.com, where he expanded strategic partnerships, managed over $1.8 billion in Gross Travel Value (GTV), and led teams responsible for generating more than 75% of affiliate revenue in North America.

Custom Travel Solutions is positioning itself at the forefront of the booming travel subscription market, and Butts’ expertise will be key in scaling revenue, optimizing sales strategy, and strengthening B2B partnerships. His appointment aligns with the company’s vision to redefine travel memberships and loyalty programs while capturing new growth opportunities in the U.S. market.

“Brian’s leadership in the travel industry speaks for itself,” said Caroline Dal’lin, Senior Vice President of Business Development at CTS. “His ability to scale partnerships and drive revenue makes him the perfect addition to our Business Development efforts as we push forward with our mission to redefine travel memberships and loyalty programs.”

With a strong focus on innovation, member engagement, and strategic growth, Butts will play a key role in driving Custom Travel Solutions’ ambitious expansion plans for 2025.