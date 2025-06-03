DCT and Rotana unveil summer campaign

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) and Rotana have now unveiled the first phase of their joint initiative to boost summer tourism to the emirate.

This partnership aims to address seasonal travel lulls and strengthen Abu Dhabi’s positioning as a dynamic, year-round destination. With Rotana’s strong regional appeal and global loyalty network, the collaboration is primed to drive bookings across Abu Dhabi’s diverse source markets, particularly the GCC.

Summer Campaign: Stay More, Pay Less

From June through August, guests staying at Rotana properties in Abu Dhabi can enjoy an exclusive ‘Stay 3, Pay 2’ summer offer. For every three consecutive nights booked, the third night is free. For longer stays, the offer continues (e.g., stay 6, pay 4), creating greater value the longer guests stay.

The summer promotion also includes:

Free stays and dining for children across all room categories

Complimentary extra beds for kids, making it ideal for families

Access to curated leisure experiences at participating Rotana hotels in Abu Dhabi

Driving Summer Tourism Through Strategic Synergy

This campaign is a key activation of the DCT-Rotana partnership, designed to stimulate travel during the traditionally quiet summer months, reinforce Abu Dhabi’s appeal as a family-friendly destination, and encourage direct bookings through exclusive incentives.

Eddy Tannous, COO, Rotana said: “As a homegrown brand deeply rooted in the region, we are proud to partner with DCT Abu Dhabi on a campaign that supports the broader vision of positioning Abu Dhabi as a year-round destination. Through this initiative, we are combining strengths to deliver both economic impact and exceptional guest value, reaffirming our commitment to driving tourism growth in the emirate.”

A Partnership Shaping the Future of Travel

As part of DCT Abu Dhabi’s Tourism Strategy 2030, the partnership with Rotana underscores the emirate’s commitment to sustained, collaborative growth. It is one of several recent alliances formed to enhance Abu Dhabi’s global profile, increase visitor numbers, and deliver seamless, tailored experiences across key international and regional markets.