Delta to introduce booking experiences tailored to travellers needs

With Delta’s new booking experience, you can tailor your experience to your budget and priorities, getting the value that works for you.

Starting 15 May, customers shopping and booking tickets for travel on or after 1 Oct will start to see a new shopping experience when on Delta.com and in the Fly Delta app – one that lets them shop for and select the travel that best suits their needs and preferences.

As Delta looks ahead to the next 100 years of flight, they are updating the way you shop for flights – offering more choice and greater clarity, aiming to provide travel experiences that can be customized to your personal preferences.

As part of this evolution, they’re refreshing their product names and introducing booking experiences tailored to your travel needs and priorities.

What’s changing?

Starting 15 May for flights on or after 1 Oct, they’ll begin offering a combination of products and experiences that give you more choice and control over your journey than ever before.

Delta’s seat products will now be classified into the following categories: Delta Main (formerly Main Cabin), Delta Comfort (formerly Delta Comfort+®), Delta First (Formerly First Class), Delta Premium Select, and Delta One.

You’ll no longer see “Basic Economy” – instead, that base-level fare class has been folded into Delta Main, which now includes three experience options allowing you to better tailor your journey: Basic, Classic and Extra.