Delta to introduce booking experiences tailored to travellers needs

Starting 15 May, customers shopping and booking tickets for travel on or after 1 Oct will start to see a new shopping experience when on Delta.com and in the Fly Delta app – one that lets them shop for and select the travel that best suits their needs and preferences.
As Delta looks ahead to the next 100 years of flight, they are updating the way you shop for flights – offering more choice and greater clarity, aiming to provide travel experiences that can be customized to your personal preferences.
As part of this evolution, they’re refreshing their product names and introducing booking experiences tailored to your travel needs and priorities.
What’s changing?
Starting 15 May for flights on or after 1 Oct, they’ll begin offering a combination of products and experiences that give you more choice and control over your journey than ever before.
Delta’s seat products will now be classified into the following categories: Delta Main (formerly Main Cabin), Delta Comfort (formerly Delta Comfort+®), Delta First (Formerly First Class), Delta Premium Select, and Delta One.
You’ll no longer see “Basic Economy” – instead, that base-level fare class has been folded into Delta Main, which now includes three experience options allowing you to better tailor your journey: Basic, Classic and Extra.
- Delta Main Basic (formerly Basic Economy): Their lowest-cost fare is the perfect entry point to travel with Delta. Delta Main Basic offers you the essentials, just as a Basic Economy ticket did before. You’ll enjoy the core Delta experience, with restrictions: seat assigned after check-in, Zone 8 boarding priority, cancellation with a fee for a partial eCredit, no mileage or MQDs earned for your trip, and no entry into Delta Sky Clubs (even with credentials).
- Delta Main Classic: For customers who want a little more – think MQD earn, 5 miles per dollar (excluding taxes), eCredit if you cancel, better boarding priority, same-day standby options, added flexibility to choose your seat – a Delta Main Classic option might be more appealing.
- Delta Main Extra: And customers who want even more – even higher boarding priority, base mileage earn at 7 miles per dollar (excluding taxes/fees), easy refundability back to your form of payment, plus same-day standby, as with Classic – can unlock those benefits with a Delta Main Extra fare.
All other seat products will include “Classic” and “Extra” tiered experiences for greater choice and more customization. (In some markets, customers may be offered “Refundable” options in place of “Extra,” which will allow flexibility and trip cancellation for a refund at any time prior to departure.*)
The new products and experiences are available via a modernized shopping layout on Delta.com and Fly Delta app—one that will allow you to see key fare attributes at a glance and compare experiences across fares.
“As we listen and learn about what our customers want when it comes to their travel, we know that clarity and choice are paramount,” said Eric Phillips, S.V.P. and Chief Digital Officer. “Our reimagined shopping experience gives customers more options and flexibility to pick the travel experience that works best for them, and a full picture of all the benefits of flying with Delta.”
Curate your journey based on what matters most to you
Travel needs and tastes evolve over time, or even from trip to trip. Travel priorities on a business trip might be different than your priorities for your family vacation. With Delta’s new booking experience, you can tailor your experience to your budget and priorities, getting the value that works for you.