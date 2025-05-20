Destination Canada collaborates with Google Street View for Unfiltered Campaign

Instead of fast-cut highlight reels, travellers will see a cinematic, documentary-style that feels like stepping into an ordinary moment in Canada.

Destination Canada is the first national tourism board to collaborate with Google Street View for an OOH campaign of this nature using real street view imagery to show an unfiltered, authentic look at a country that favors connection over curation. Here’s a first look at Destination Canada’s new brand platform, Canada, naturally:

The first expressions of the platform are a deliberate break from the tourism “sea of sameness.” Instead of fast-cut highlight reels, travellers will see a cinematic, documentary-style that feels like stepping into an ordinary moment in Canada.

Key campaign elements include:

A first-of-its-kind Google Street View OOH collaboration (Live May 19) : As noted above, Destination Canada is the first national tourism board to build an OOH campaign of this nature using real Street View imagery.

: As noted above, Destination Canada is the national tourism board to build an OOH campaign of this nature using real Street View imagery. A suite of new ad creative shot on 35mm film (Staggered launch starting the week of May 12):These pieces capture slice-of-life scenes across Canada—from roadside fill-ups in the Rockies to backyard BBQs featuring the northern lights—reinforcing that in Canada, what comes naturally here is often extraordinary to those who visit.

Why it matters: