Devasom Khao Lak announces Aimi Kaiya is its new artist-in-residence

Devasom Khao Lak announced that Bangkok-based mixed-media artist Aimi Kaiya will take the spotlight in the fourth instalment in its Devasom Artist in Residence Programme

This creative initiative reaffirms the resort’s commitment to supporting the local arts and fostering meaningful engagement with the community.

Until 30th June, Kaiya will be in residence at Devasom Khao Lak, bringing her distinctive creative voice to the island destination.

Focusing on the theme of “Mindful Presence”, the programme’s fourth run invites guests and local participants alike to slow down, reconnect with their inner selves, and engage with the world through art.

Drawing inspiration from the resort’s serene natural surroundings and the cultural heritage of Phang-Nga, the initiative underscores Devasom’s dedication to preserving local identity while nurturing creativity and well-being.

This artistic event is open to both hotel guests and the general public.

Meet Aimi Kaiya

Kaiya is a denizen of Thailand’s contemporary art scene, working with mediums such as acrylics, oil paints, oil sticks, charcoal, and pastels.

Her artwork ‘Romance in Venice’ was selected for the Chianciano Biennale 2022 and is now part of the permanent collection of the Chianciano Art Museum and she also exhibited works at the 2023 London Art Biennale.

Kaiya’s residency will culminate in a curated exhibition of artworks created during the programme, accompanied by a personal talk from the artist that offers insights into her creative journey and the themes explored throughout her stay.