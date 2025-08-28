 Devasom Resorts’ scholarship programme enters its third year

Travel Daily Media

Boost your business & benchmark against your competitors with TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM AWARDS - NOMINATE NOW!

enter Now

Devasom Resorts’ scholarship programme enters its third year

The ongoing programme demonstrates the hospitality firm’s ongoing commitment to foster local community through education

Charity / Sustainability / CSR
Thailand

Devasom Resorts announced the continuation of its scholarship program for a third consecutive year.

This long-standing initiative demonstrates the hospitality firm’s ongoing commitment to foster local community through education.

Each scholarship provides comprehensive support, covering full tuition and educational materials for the recipient's entire bachelor's degree program. 

The programme's non-binding structure allows recipients to pursue their chosen careers without obligation to Devasom.

Devasom co-founder and managing director Atirak pointed out that the scholarship programme represents the company’s contribution to Thailand's future by enabling youths who will shape communities for years to come.

At the same time, the scholarship aligns with Devasom's broader social responsibility initiatives, including the Artist in Residence programme, cultural heritage preservation, and projects that support the local ways of life.

Meet this year’s recipient

The 2025 scholarship recipient, Sakda Thonglek from Takua Pa, Phang Nga, will study in the Faculty of Education at Thaksin University. 

An exceptional student from Takuapa-Senanukul School with a 3.91 GPAX, Sakda is also a beach volleyball athlete who represented his region at national competitions. 

His combination of academic excellence and athletic achievement exemplifies the calibre of students this program seeks.

Sakda declares that receiving the scholarship marks a turning point in his life . 

As he puts it: “I had decided not to continue my education due to my household financial difficulties, but now I can build my future. I feel I have received so many opportunities, and if I have any chances to provide those opportunities to others, I will do it. My dream is to become a teacher somewhere in Thailand, forming youth sports teams that bring recognition through regional and national competitions. Most importantly, I will help provide opportunities for others whenever I can."

Devasom is proud to encourage this young gentleman in pursuing his dreams of combining education and athletics to inspire young people.

Join The Community

Most Read
Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

Partner Content
Explore The Spectacular Beauty of Chilean Patagonia On An Amazing Quark Expeditions Cruise

Explore The Spectacular Beauty of Chilean Patagonia On An Amazing Quark Expeditions Cruise

The New-Look Centara Karon Resort Phuket Is ‘The Newly Reimagined Place To Be In Phuket’

The New-Look Centara Karon Resort Phuket Is ‘The Newly Reimagined Place To Be In Phuket’

Going Beyond in Product Engineering with Chris Ormiston: Success in this role means constantly thinking ‘outside the box’

Going Beyond in Product Engineering with Chris Ormiston: Success in this role means constantly thinking ‘outside the box’

W Kuala Lumpur – Upgrading The Workation

W Kuala Lumpur – Upgrading The Workation

Join The Community

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting

Devasom Resorts’ scholarship programme enters its third year

The ongoing programme demonstrates the hospitality firm’s ongoing commitment to foster local community through education

Devasom Resorts announced the continuation of its scholarship program for a third consecutive year.

This long-standing initiative demonstrates the hospitality firm’s ongoing commitment to foster local community through education.

Each scholarship provides comprehensive support, covering full tuition and educational materials for the recipient's entire bachelor's degree program. 

The programme's non-binding structure allows recipients to pursue their chosen careers without obligation to Devasom.

Devasom co-founder and managing director Atirak pointed out that the scholarship programme represents the company’s contribution to Thailand's future by enabling youths who will shape communities for years to come.

At the same time, the scholarship aligns with Devasom's broader social responsibility initiatives, including the Artist in Residence programme, cultural heritage preservation, and projects that support the local ways of life.

Meet this year’s recipient

The 2025 scholarship recipient, Sakda Thonglek from Takua Pa, Phang Nga, will study in the Faculty of Education at Thaksin University. 

An exceptional student from Takuapa-Senanukul School with a 3.91 GPAX, Sakda is also a beach volleyball athlete who represented his region at national competitions. 

His combination of academic excellence and athletic achievement exemplifies the calibre of students this program seeks.

Sakda declares that receiving the scholarship marks a turning point in his life . 

As he puts it: “I had decided not to continue my education due to my household financial difficulties, but now I can build my future. I feel I have received so many opportunities, and if I have any chances to provide those opportunities to others, I will do it. My dream is to become a teacher somewhere in Thailand, forming youth sports teams that bring recognition through regional and national competitions. Most importantly, I will help provide opportunities for others whenever I can."

Devasom is proud to encourage this young gentleman in pursuing his dreams of combining education and athletics to inspire young people.

Join The Community

Most Read
Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting
Scroll to Top

idnpp

idnpp login

slot thailand

https://www.santoscar.net/viaturas/usadas/

https://slotthailand.feiradolivro-poa.com.br/

https://standabiliopinto.com/viaturas