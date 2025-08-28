Devasom Resorts’ scholarship programme enters its third year

Devasom Resorts announced the continuation of its scholarship program for a third consecutive year.

This long-standing initiative demonstrates the hospitality firm’s ongoing commitment to foster local community through education.

Each scholarship provides comprehensive support, covering full tuition and educational materials for the recipient's entire bachelor's degree program.

The programme's non-binding structure allows recipients to pursue their chosen careers without obligation to Devasom.

Devasom co-founder and managing director Atirak pointed out that the scholarship programme represents the company’s contribution to Thailand's future by enabling youths who will shape communities for years to come.

At the same time, the scholarship aligns with Devasom's broader social responsibility initiatives, including the Artist in Residence programme, cultural heritage preservation, and projects that support the local ways of life.

Meet this year’s recipient

The 2025 scholarship recipient, Sakda Thonglek from Takua Pa, Phang Nga, will study in the Faculty of Education at Thaksin University.

An exceptional student from Takuapa-Senanukul School with a 3.91 GPAX, Sakda is also a beach volleyball athlete who represented his region at national competitions.

His combination of academic excellence and athletic achievement exemplifies the calibre of students this program seeks.

Sakda declares that receiving the scholarship marks a turning point in his life .

As he puts it: “I had decided not to continue my education due to my household financial difficulties, but now I can build my future. I feel I have received so many opportunities, and if I have any chances to provide those opportunities to others, I will do it. My dream is to become a teacher somewhere in Thailand, forming youth sports teams that bring recognition through regional and national competitions. Most importantly, I will help provide opportunities for others whenever I can."

Devasom is proud to encourage this young gentleman in pursuing his dreams of combining education and athletics to inspire young people.