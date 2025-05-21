Devasom Resorts’ Thai properties hailed among Tripadvisor’s Best of the Best

Devasom Resorts’ properties in Thailand were hailed among the honourees at this year’s Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Awards Best of the Best.

Devasom Khao Lak came away with the win in the Best Luxury Resort category, while Devasom Hua Hin won in the Best Boutique Resort category for Thailand.

This prestigious recognition places both resorts among the top one percent of hospitality experiences worldwide based on genuine traveller reviews.

These awards reaffirm Devasom Resorts’ commitment to creating unforgettable, heartfelt travel experiences through curated design, exceptional service, and a deep connection to local heritage.

Tripadvisor president Kristen Dalton remarked to Devasom’s management team: “Ranking among the top percentage of businesses globally means you have made such a memorable impact on your visitors that many of them took time to go online and leave a glowing review about their experience. Travelers rely on Tripadvisor’s Best of the Best lists to help them navigate the myriad things to see, eat and do across the globe. We hope this recognition continues to drive business to you in 2025 and beyond.”

Is Atirak, Devasom Resorts’ co-founder and managing director, was moved to remark: Two properties, two awards. We are deeply grateful. Since day one when our family poured our hearts into founding these unique resorts with natural beauty and thoughtful design, Devasom has focused on creating experiences that embrace nature, attend to every detail, and foster genuine connections that become treasured memories. Our heartfelt thanks to our dedicated team members who bring this vision to life, and to our wonderful guests whose trust makes this recognition possible. Excellence remains our continuous pursuit through heartfelt hospitality.”

As the world’s largest travel guidance platform, Tripadvisor has unparalleled authority with travellers and diners.

These awards are based on genuine feedback from anyone in the community who has visited and left an authentic, first-hand review on Tripadvisor over a 12-month period, making it a valuable and trustworthy designation of travellers’ favourites.