Dida honoured at TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – Thailand

The company won for strengthening its brand presence on LinkedIn and boosting its hotel group’s brand visibility on Xiaohongshu.

Dida was recognised at the TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 - Thailand, taking home accolades for Digital Media Initiative of the Year and Social Media Campaign of the Year.

Establishing itself as a leading global B2B travel brand on LinkedIn, Dida strengthened its brand presence on LinkedIn through high-quality content, active engagement, and consistent brand output. This strategy has driven rapid follower growth, strong engagement, and enhanced visibility amongst international peers.

In terms of overseas social media influence, Dida had already exceeded its full-year goal of 50% follower growth more than five months ahead of schedule, in July 2025. Its total year-on-year growth is also expected to exceed 90%.

Over the past 12 months, Dida’s average engagement rate on LinkedIn reached 11.8%, which is 24.2% higher than international competitors. Additionally, in the past year, Dida’s LinkedIn page recorded over 45,700 views, including nearly 19,000 unique visitors. Its content generated more than 1,170,490 impressions and over 10,860 engagements (including likes, comments, etc.).

Dida won Digital Media Initiative of the Year for this achievement.

Meanwhile, it took home Social Media Campaign of the Year for strengthening its hotel group ONYX’s brand visibility beyond its hotel brand Amari. This was done through content marketing and influencer collaborations on Xiaohongshu (Red Note).

By leveraging user-generated content (UGC), brand-generated content (BGC), and keyword optimisation, the company highlighted diverse customer scenarios and promotions, successfully driving awareness and engagement amongst travel audiences. Amongst the highlighted offerings are family vacations, couple getaways, and business trips.

“Through targeted customer content and traffic-driven content marketing on Xiaohongshu (Red Note), we have successfully strengthened brand awareness and stimulated greater market demand,” Dida stated.

It also collaborated with travel agency partners to emphasise the hotels’ strengths and attractive promotions, supported by keyword optimisation and traffic feed ads.

During the three-month campaign, quarterly brand search volume on Red Note increased by 250% and total platform engagement reached 1,700. The growing content momentum generated increased inquiries from travel agency clients, resulting in a 250% rise in search inquiries on Dida’s channels versus 3 months before.

The TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards - Thailand highlights the exemplary hotels, airlines, airports, cruise lines, tour operators and travel agencies, booking platforms, and travel technology, projects, and initiatives that elevate the standards in the travel industry.