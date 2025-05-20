Dida launches inaugral ‘Engage’ events in Chengdu and Shenzhen

The events were designed to further capitalise on the recent boom in outbound Chinese travel, where Dida registered 103% year-on-year growth during the recent labour day holiday period.

Dida launched their inaugral ‘Engage’ events in the key Chinese cities of Chengdu and Shenzhen this past 13th – 15th May. These dynamic events brought together over 50 prestigious hotel brands from six popular destinations favored by Chinese travelers — Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong, South Korea, and Vietnam. Commenting on the events, Snow Xiao, Head of Hotel Contracting at Dida said “The engage events in Chengdu and Shenzhen have surpassed all our expectations. The feedback from our valued hotel partners has been excellent. They genuinely value Dida’s ability to provide them with significant reach and brand awareness to top travel agent customers – a high-quality channel that drives significant incremental bookings from hard-to-reach markets all the while working in true harmony with their direct marketing activities. A big thank you to our valued partners and travel agency customers, you really made this event special!”

Participants included renowned global hotel groups such as Marriott International, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and Las Vegas Sands Corporation, as well as leading Southeast Asian brands like S Hotels & Resorts, ONYX Hospitality Group, Anantara Group, Millennium Hotels & Resorts, and Ormond Hotels. The event comprehensively addressed diverse market segments, including FIT, group tours, MICE and family travel. These first ‘Engage’ events attracted enthusiastic participation from over 400 of Dida’s top travel agency customers from both Chengdu and Shenzhen in a dynamic environment of sharing, networking and innovation, further reinforcing Dida’s recently launched new brand identity and mission to seamlessly integrate technology and human‑centric service to efficiently connect travel supply and demand worldwide.