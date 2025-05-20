Dida launches inaugral ‘Engage’ events in Chengdu and Shenzhen

Dida launched their inaugral ‘Engage’ events in the key Chinese cities of Chengdu and Shenzhen this past 13th – 15th May. These dynamic events brought together over 50 prestigious hotel brands from six popular destinations favored by Chinese travelers — Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong, South Korea, and Vietnam.
Commenting on the events, Snow Xiao, Head of Hotel Contracting at Dida said “The engage events in Chengdu and Shenzhen have surpassed all our expectations. The feedback from our valued hotel partners has been excellent. They genuinely value Dida’s ability to provide them with significant reach and brand awareness to top travel agent customers – a high-quality channel that drives significant incremental bookings from hard-to-reach markets all the while working in true harmony with their direct marketing activities. A big thank you to our valued partners and travel agency customers, you really made this event special!”
Participants included renowned global hotel groups such as Marriott International, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and Las Vegas Sands Corporation, as well as leading Southeast Asian brands like S Hotels & Resorts, ONYX Hospitality Group, Anantara Group, Millennium Hotels & Resorts, and Ormond Hotels. The event comprehensively addressed diverse market segments, including FIT, group tours, MICE and family travel.
These first ‘Engage’ events attracted enthusiastic participation from over 400 of Dida’s top travel agency customers from both Chengdu and Shenzhen in a dynamic environment of sharing, networking and innovation, further reinforcing Dida’s recently launched new brand identity and mission to seamlessly integrate technology and human‑centric service to efficiently connect travel supply and demand worldwide.
AI Innovations and interactive experiences
Aligned to Dida’s philosophy of being ‘Driven by Tech, Powered by People’ the events also acted as a showcase to demonstrate the latest, most advanced AI capabilities that Dida has been building and integrating into its online booking platform. Innovations that provide a more user friendly yet powerful platform for agents to drive higher conversion, as well as generative AI marketing solutions to help hoteliers develop brand awareness and sales via the increasingly important Chinese social media platforms.
Going forward the Engage event format is designed to provide a template for future events to develop deep and efficient access by our hotel partners globally to position their brands effectively to some of the fastest growing, most important source markets in the world. The company plans to replicate this success across Asia and further afield in the near future.