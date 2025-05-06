Travel Daily Media

Boost your business & benchmark against your competitors with TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM AWARDS - NOMINATE NOW!

enter Now

Diogo Elias Appointed as the New CEO of Avianca Cargo

Appointments
Global

 

 

Diogo Elias assumed the role of CEO of Avianca Cargo, effective 1 May. Elias had served as Senior Vice President of Avianca Cargo since 2023. In his new role, Elias will lead the company’s growth strategy, focusing on strengthening and innovating its operation, while continuing to work towards maintaining the value proposition that has helped the company become one of the leading air cargo providers in the region. Elias will drive key initiatives such as fleet expansion, strengthening the operational network, embracing digitalization, and developing new markets.

Under his leadership, Avianca Cargo will continue to focus on operational excellence and the implementation of high standards that have earned it recognition as one of the top six cargo airlines globally, offering more than 220 flights dedicated exclusively to cargo and over 1,400 flights with cargo capacity in the hold.

During Diogo Elias’ two years of management, Avianca Cargo has been recognized as one of the top six cargo airlines in the world, the only Latin American carrier on the list according to the ACNA index. His management and leadership have led to significant advancements in consolidating a consistent service portfolio, expanding the network, and growing strategic markets such as the United States, where the company reached a historic milestone with a record number of direct connections from Miami, offering 25 destinations.

Elias brings over 20 years of experience in strategic, leadership, and commercial roles, along with a strong academic background in business, operations management, and an MBA from the University of Michigan.

Join The Community

Most Read
Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

Partner Content

How Personalisation is Reshaping the Future of Hospitality with data based decision making

Going Beyond with Dan Vaughan at Agilysys: We give people autonomy, respect, and room to grow in meaningful ways

Bali Dynasty Resort adds fun new facilities, boosting its place as a top family resort in Bali

The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok offers great stays, wonderful wellness and delightful dining

Join The Community

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting

Diogo Elias Appointed as the New CEO of Avianca Cargo

 

 

Diogo Elias assumed the role of CEO of Avianca Cargo, effective 1 May. Elias had served as Senior Vice President of Avianca Cargo since 2023. In his new role, Elias will lead the company’s growth strategy, focusing on strengthening and innovating its operation, while continuing to work towards maintaining the value proposition that has helped the company become one of the leading air cargo providers in the region. Elias will drive key initiatives such as fleet expansion, strengthening the operational network, embracing digitalization, and developing new markets.

Under his leadership, Avianca Cargo will continue to focus on operational excellence and the implementation of high standards that have earned it recognition as one of the top six cargo airlines globally, offering more than 220 flights dedicated exclusively to cargo and over 1,400 flights with cargo capacity in the hold.

During Diogo Elias’ two years of management, Avianca Cargo has been recognized as one of the top six cargo airlines in the world, the only Latin American carrier on the list according to the ACNA index. His management and leadership have led to significant advancements in consolidating a consistent service portfolio, expanding the network, and growing strategic markets such as the United States, where the company reached a historic milestone with a record number of direct connections from Miami, offering 25 destinations.

Elias brings over 20 years of experience in strategic, leadership, and commercial roles, along with a strong academic background in business, operations management, and an MBA from the University of Michigan.

Join The Community

Most Read
Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting
Scroll to Top