Dreamport Expands across Latin America

Trevolution Group has announced the expansion of its Independent Travel Manager platform, Dreamport, in Latin America to empower and unite Spanish-speaking freelance travel managers across this emerging region. Introduced at the end of April, the strategic move marks the next step, following Dreamport’s initial launch in English-centric markets, where it has seen increasing demand for remote career opportunities in the dynamic travel and hospitality industry.

Dreamport was first rolled out in April 2023, with a successful launch in several global markets, including India and Uzbekistan, initially serving solely English-speaking customers. Since late last year, the platform has become accessible to residents in over 200 countries worldwide, already attracting over 387,670 aspiring freelancers eager to join as Independent Travel Managers. As demand grew, especially from Spanish-speaking customers, it became evident that Latin America offered a key opportunity for expansion, supported by strong growth in other emerging markets like Nigeria, Egypt, and Pakistan. As of today, freelancers from 170 countries are using Dreamport as a source of freelance income while developing their careers.

“Since launching Dreamport, our platform has become a valuable resource for newcomers looking to establish themselves in the travel industry, helping thousands to get started and grow their independent businesses. Today, as we tap into the evolving Latin American market, we are excited to provide Spanish-speaking individuals the opportunity to join the global community of Independent Travel Managers,” says Alex Weinstein, founder of Dyninno Group and Trevolution Group. “The expansion to this part of the world is a major milestone for Trevolution Group, reinforcing its commitment to creating equal opportunities for aspiring professionals worldwide. Based on our growing sales across Latin American countries, we aim to further strengthen our presence here and expect the share of Spanish-speaking travel freelancers to surpass 30% by the end of 2025, as the region embraces the freelance travel management business model.”

Dreamport is a fully digital platform meant to work as a tool that enables anyone, without being bound by geographical limitations, to be contracted as an Independent Travel Manager, allowing them to build an independent career in the travel business. The platform provides all-inclusive, free materials covering various topics such as marketing, customer service, travel industry standards, and digital tools. Independent Travel Managers are primarily responsible for delivering exceptional customer service and providing the most convenient travel routes, international airfare tickets through the ASAP Tickets and Skylux Travel brands, as well as auxiliary products that align with each travelers’ preferences.

Dreamport’s launch across Latin America began at the end of April, reaching residents of over 30 Spanish-speaking countries and enabling them to start their own businesses with the freedom to work fully remotely.

Trevolution Group, which operates brands such as ASAP Tickets, Skylux Travel, Triplicity, Vagamo, Dreamport, Oojo, and others, has grown into a dynamic, globally focused travel group with a strong presence in both leisure and corporate travel. By combining traditional expertise with cutting-edge innovation, the Group has established itself as a leading multi-channel operator in the industry. In 2024, Trevolution Group sold over 980,090 unique airline tickets and vacation packages across its brands.