Early Bird tickets are up for Clockenflap 2025

Clockenflap, Hong Kong’s biggest international outdoor music and arts festival, announced the release of Early Bird tickets for this year’s event on Tuesday, 13th May.

Clockenflap, Hong Kong’s biggest international outdoor music and arts festival, announced the release of Early Bird tickets for this year’s event on Tuesday, 13th May.

Organisers also released the initial roster of performers taking the stage from 5th to 7th December 2025.

Limited Early Bird tickets officially went on sale at 3:00pm local time on Tuesday and will be available till 11:59pm local time on Friday, 23rd May.

The ten-day booking period gives music fans ample time to get their tickets at a discounted price.

With its spectacular outdoor setting between the towering skyscrapers of Central and the epic vistas of Hong Kong’s iconic harbour, this year’s edition of Clockenflap will once again feature the full, world-class festival experience that has made the event an unmissable occasion for music fans across the city and beyond.

In addition to multiple stages hosting a diverse and eclectic lineup of must-see international, regional and local acts, Clockenflappers will be able to enjoy an array of eye-popping art installations, family-friendly workshops and performances, and a mouth-watering selection of F&B outlets, including unique bites from some of the city’s best-loved eateries.

So, who’s performing this year?

Among the confirmed artists mentioned in the Early Bird announcement are Indonesian rap star RICH BRIAN, acclaimed British singer-songwriter JACOB COLLIER, Scottish indie legends FRANZ FERDINAND, Taiwanese superstar YOGA LIN, former Portishead frontwoman BETH GIBBONS, and fêted Hong Kong singer-songwriter PANTHER CHAN.

The initial lineup announcement also includes British singer-songwriter PASSENGER and German electro-house hellraisers DIGITALISM who will be doing a DJ set; US alt-indie favourite SOCCER MOMMY, Japanese indie-popsters CHILLI BEANS, Thai indie darling PHUM VIPHURIT, and Japanese uprising vocalist/songwriter AKASAKI.

Also confirmed for Clockenflap 2025 are Canadian post-rock masters GODSPEED YOU! BLACK EMPEROR, Californian indie heroes TV GIRL, Japan-born and UK-based DJ RIRIA, and mythical Hong Kong post-punk legends, BITTER TEA OF GENERAL YENG who return to the live scene after a 40-year hiatus.

Additional acts will be announced as soon as their presence at the event is confirmed.