 EaseMyTrip Rolls Out ‘Unwrap Travel Deals Sale’ for Winter Holiday Plans

Travel Daily Media

Boost your business & benchmark against your competitors with TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM AWARDS - NOMINATE NOW!

enter Now

EaseMyTrip Rolls Out ‘Unwrap Travel Deals Sale’ for Winter Holiday Plans

Customers under this offer will get attractive discounts on Flights, Hotels, Buses, Cabs, and Holidays Packages booked from 11th Nov to 15th Nov 2025, making it the perfect opportunity to secure winter travel plans early.

OTAs & Tour Operators
India

EaseMyTrip has announced the launch of its ‘Unwrap Travel Deals Sale’, curated to help travellers secure the best fares and stay ahead of the peak Christmas and New Year holiday period. Live from November 11 to November 15, 2025, the sale offers exciting, limited-period discounts across multiple travel categories including flights, hotels, holidays, buses, and cabs.

With year-end travel witnessing significant demands, the ‘Unwrap Travel Deals Sale’ encourages customers to plan ahead and enjoy meaningful savings on festive journeys - whether domestic or international.

The exclusive ‘Unwrap Travel Deals Sale’ will present customers with absolutely unmissable deals on: 

Flights - Up to INR 7500 OFF*

Hotels - Up to INR 10000 OFF*

Buses - Up to 200 OFF*

Cabs - Up to 500 OFF*

Holiday Packages Starting from INR 10,999/-*

To access these offers, customers can use the promo code ‘EMTUNWRAP’ while availing the services through EaseMyTrip's mobile app or website.

Customers can enjoy special discounts if they make a booking using the credit cards of AU Small Finance Bank and HSBC. As part of the EaseMyTrip Unwrap Travel Deals Sale, highest spenders can win giveaways and customers can also avail exciting partner offers across top brands like Marks & Spencer(M&S), IGP, and Spykar.

For this sale, EaseMyTrip has collaborated with reputed airline partners like Air Canada, Air France, Air India, Air India Express, Air New Zealand, Akasa Air, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, EgyptAir, Gulf Air, ITA Airways, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, Korean Air, Lufthansa, Malaysia Airlines, Oman Air, Qantas, Royal Jordanian, Saudia, Singapore Airlines, SpiceJet, SriLankan Airlines, Swiss International Air Lines, United Air Lines, and Virgin Atlantic.

The exclusive, prestigious hotels offering discounted rates and teaming up with EaseMyTrip are  Aceotel, AM Kollection, Amritara, Bloom, Brij, Byke, Citrus Prime, Clarks Collection, Club Mahindra, Cygnett, Eight Continents, Elivaas, Fab, Fateh Collection, Fern, Ginger, Hotel Polo Towers Group, Hotel Sonar Bangla, Housr Corporate stays, Justa, Lords, Le roi, Magnus & Hosteller, Mount Hotels, Moustache, Neemrana, One Earth,  OPO Hotels, OTHPL, OYO, Pride, Renest, Royal Orchid, Saltstayz, Sayaji, Sinclairs Hotels & Resorts, Shrigo, Spree, Starlit, Sterling, Suba Group, Treehouse, Summit Hotels & Resorts, Sumi Yashshree Hotels & Resorts, The Clarks, WelcomHeritage, Vesta Hotels and Resorts, Vits, and  Zone By The Park.

As part of the Unwrap Travel Deals Sale, EaseMyTrip is even offering a wide range of specially curated holiday packages across India and international destinations like Goa, Rajasthan, Kashmir, Europe, Dubai, Thailand, Singapore, Bali, etc.

Commenting on the launch of the Unwrap Travel Deals Sale, Manmeet Ahluwalia, Chief Marketing Officer of EaseMyTrip said, “At EaseMyTrip, we understand how special the holiday season is for our customers. With the ‘Unwrap Travel Deals Sale’, we aim to deliver exceptional value during one of the most popular travel periods of the year. By offering savings across flights, hotels, and holiday packages, we want to make both domestic and international winter travel more accessible, memorable, and affordable for everyone.”

Whether travellers are planning a snowy escape, a beachfront Christmas, or a vibrant New Year celebration abroad, the ‘Unwrap Travel Deals Sale’ by EaseMyTrip is designed to make every holiday experience more rewarding.

 

 

Join The Community

Most Read
Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

Partner Content
Unlock Ultra-Luxury Voyages With Crystal’s Save & Indulge Promotion

Unlock Ultra-Luxury Voyages With Crystal’s Save & Indulge Promotion

The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok Leading In Hospitality Sustainability

The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok Leading In Hospitality Sustainability

The New Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives Is A Sanctuary Of Indulgence And Serenity

The New Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives Is A Sanctuary Of Indulgence And Serenity

Going Beyond ‘Service’ with Raja Rajarajan: Services are becoming increasingly consultative and insight driven

Going Beyond ‘Service’ with Raja Rajarajan: Services are becoming increasingly consultative and insight driven

Join The Community

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting

EaseMyTrip Rolls Out ‘Unwrap Travel Deals Sale’ for Winter Holiday Plans

Customers under this offer will get attractive discounts on Flights, Hotels, Buses, Cabs, and Holidays Packages booked from 11th Nov to 15th Nov 2025, making it the perfect opportunity to secure winter travel plans early.

EaseMyTrip has announced the launch of its ‘Unwrap Travel Deals Sale’, curated to help travellers secure the best fares and stay ahead of the peak Christmas and New Year holiday period. Live from November 11 to November 15, 2025, the sale offers exciting, limited-period discounts across multiple travel categories including flights, hotels, holidays, buses, and cabs.

With year-end travel witnessing significant demands, the ‘Unwrap Travel Deals Sale’ encourages customers to plan ahead and enjoy meaningful savings on festive journeys - whether domestic or international.

The exclusive ‘Unwrap Travel Deals Sale’ will present customers with absolutely unmissable deals on: 

Flights - Up to INR 7500 OFF*

Hotels - Up to INR 10000 OFF*

Buses - Up to 200 OFF*

Cabs - Up to 500 OFF*

Holiday Packages Starting from INR 10,999/-*

To access these offers, customers can use the promo code ‘EMTUNWRAP’ while availing the services through EaseMyTrip's mobile app or website.

Customers can enjoy special discounts if they make a booking using the credit cards of AU Small Finance Bank and HSBC. As part of the EaseMyTrip Unwrap Travel Deals Sale, highest spenders can win giveaways and customers can also avail exciting partner offers across top brands like Marks & Spencer(M&S), IGP, and Spykar.

For this sale, EaseMyTrip has collaborated with reputed airline partners like Air Canada, Air France, Air India, Air India Express, Air New Zealand, Akasa Air, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, EgyptAir, Gulf Air, ITA Airways, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, Korean Air, Lufthansa, Malaysia Airlines, Oman Air, Qantas, Royal Jordanian, Saudia, Singapore Airlines, SpiceJet, SriLankan Airlines, Swiss International Air Lines, United Air Lines, and Virgin Atlantic.

The exclusive, prestigious hotels offering discounted rates and teaming up with EaseMyTrip are  Aceotel, AM Kollection, Amritara, Bloom, Brij, Byke, Citrus Prime, Clarks Collection, Club Mahindra, Cygnett, Eight Continents, Elivaas, Fab, Fateh Collection, Fern, Ginger, Hotel Polo Towers Group, Hotel Sonar Bangla, Housr Corporate stays, Justa, Lords, Le roi, Magnus & Hosteller, Mount Hotels, Moustache, Neemrana, One Earth,  OPO Hotels, OTHPL, OYO, Pride, Renest, Royal Orchid, Saltstayz, Sayaji, Sinclairs Hotels & Resorts, Shrigo, Spree, Starlit, Sterling, Suba Group, Treehouse, Summit Hotels & Resorts, Sumi Yashshree Hotels & Resorts, The Clarks, WelcomHeritage, Vesta Hotels and Resorts, Vits, and  Zone By The Park.

As part of the Unwrap Travel Deals Sale, EaseMyTrip is even offering a wide range of specially curated holiday packages across India and international destinations like Goa, Rajasthan, Kashmir, Europe, Dubai, Thailand, Singapore, Bali, etc.

Commenting on the launch of the Unwrap Travel Deals Sale, Manmeet Ahluwalia, Chief Marketing Officer of EaseMyTrip said, “At EaseMyTrip, we understand how special the holiday season is for our customers. With the ‘Unwrap Travel Deals Sale’, we aim to deliver exceptional value during one of the most popular travel periods of the year. By offering savings across flights, hotels, and holiday packages, we want to make both domestic and international winter travel more accessible, memorable, and affordable for everyone.”

Whether travellers are planning a snowy escape, a beachfront Christmas, or a vibrant New Year celebration abroad, the ‘Unwrap Travel Deals Sale’ by EaseMyTrip is designed to make every holiday experience more rewarding.

 

 

Join The Community

Most Read
Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting
Scroll to Top