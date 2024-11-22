Key destinations in the Eastern Visayas are currently in the spotlight at the North Luzon Travel Expo in the northern Philippine province of La Union.

Among the tour packages being promoted in the exposition are the Tacloban City tour; island hopping in Samabawan Island in Biliran, Kalanggaman Island, and Cuatro Islas in Leyte; exploring the Sohoton Cave in Samar; and tours in Baybay City and Ormoc City in Leyte.

The Expo which began on 21st November and ends tomorrow, 23rd November, was designed to bring together national tourism players, with an emphasis on exhibiting tourism offerings for both domestic and foreign travellers.

As such, it acts as a venue for opportunities, exhibiting the newest products and developments in travel and encouraging cooperation among tourism stakeholders.

From the north to the south

Department of Tourism (DOT) Eastern Visayas regional director Karina Rosa Tiopes said the region’s participation in the exposition allows travellers in Northern Luzon to dive into the region’s magic firsthand.

She said: “For Eastern Visayas tourism, we are trying to capture the North Luzon market. For now, our Luzon visitors come mostly from Central Luzon and the National Capital Region. Those who become interested already know the tour rates and have contact details of the tour operators offering these packages.”