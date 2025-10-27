EasyLease Operational Profit rose 92% YoY to AED 63 million, while EBITDA increased 67%

Fleet expanded 40% in the nine-month YTD, supporting growth across key customer segments.

EasyLease PJSC has reported strong financial performance in the nine-month period ending 30 September 2025, with operating profit increasing 92% year-on-year (YoY) to AED 63 million and revenue reaching AED 516 million, marking a significant 77% YoY growth.

The strong financial performance was driven by the core mobility and logistics segment, supported by sustained demand in last-mile delivery across e-commerce and food sectors. Revenue from this segment reached AED 308 million, up 31% YoY and profits increased 56% to AED 36 million.

Net profit climbed 71% to AED 48 million, and EBITDA rose 67% to AED 127 million, reflecting EasyLease’s disciplined execution and operational efficiency.

Ahmad Al Sadah, CEO of EasyLease, said: "Our consistent top-line expansion, driven by our operational model, demonstrates the strength of our diversified mobility platform. The integration of Gallega Group Holdings DMCC and expansion of our fleet underline our ability to capture value across the mobility and logistics ecosystem. Our team’s relentless execution and customer-first mindset continue to earn trust across the region. As we grow our presence and capabilities, we remain committed to accelerating the future of mobility through operational discipline, tech-driven efficiency, and a strong regional network for sustainable growth.”

EasyLease’s active rental fleet grew by 40% in the nine-month period to 30 September 2025, reflecting both organic expansion and targeted fleet additions across key customer segments. Steady utilisation rates across the expanded fleet have supported revenue growth while maintaining healthy unit economics.

Additionally, the successful integration of Gallega Group Holdings DMCC has significantly broadened EasyLease’s service portfolio, adding depth across logistics, warehousing, and supply chain management. The expanded portfolio has enabled cross-sector synergies and enhanced customer value.

Following the launch of United Trans Jordan, Q3 saw continued regional traction, reinforcing the company’s strategy to scale its integrated mobility platform across high-growth GCC markets. EasyLease’s footprint now spans Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Jordan.