Eilat International Chamber Music Festival 2025 to be held from 19-22, Nov 2025 in Israel

One of Israel's most significant cultural events returns to the stage: the Eilat International Chamber Music Festival will take place this year from 19-22, November 2025. Since its establishment in 2005, the festival has gained international recognition as a home for high-level chamber music and a center for cross-cultural encounters set against the stunning landscape of the Red Sea.

The festival attracts thousands of visitors annually from Israel and around the world, who come to combine a vacation in Eilat with world-class concerts. This year's edition, held in partnership with Astral Hotels, will present 15 diverse concerts over four days.

The festival will showcase a wide range of genres: chamber music, large-scale orchestral and choral works, flamenco, jazz and swing, alongside innovative musical encounters. Among this year's performers: the State Choir of Georgia, the I Filarmonici Orchestra, the Israel Camerata Jerusalem, and soloists Polina Osetinskaya (violin), Alexander Rudin (cello), David Grimal (violin), and Eyal Streett (bassoon), who will perform alongside his brother, acclaimed artist Shaanan Streett. Also participating are Omri Mor (jazz piano), vocalists Shira Patchornik and Sarah Gouzi, and many other musicians from 12 countries.

Featured works in the program: Mozart's Requiem, Vivaldi's Gloria, powerful contemporary pieces, and unique fusions between classical music and jazz, flamenco, and hip-hop. In response to Israel's current reality, the festival will also include concerts in memory of the fallen and in solidarity with the hostages, carrying messages of hope and resilience.

This year, for the first time, the festival will host an international competition for young musicians (violin, cello, and piano). The opening concert on November 19 will be dedicated to the competition winners and will include an awards ceremony and gala performance.

The concerts will take place at the state-of-the-art Astral Terminal complex and the concert halls of the Queen of Sheba Hotel by ASTRAL LUXURY, with various accommodation options available for festival guests.

The festival, founded by Leonid Rosenberg (Director of the Eilat Conservatory) in 2006, has in recent years enjoyed sold-out venues, extensive media coverage, and recognition as one of the country's leading cultural festivals.

Supported by: Eilat Tourism Corporation, Eilat Municipality, the Ministry of Culture and Sports, and additional partners.