 Eilat International Chamber Music Festival 2025 to be held from 19-22, Nov 2025 in Israel

Travel Daily Media

Boost your business & benchmark against your competitors with TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM AWARDS - NOMINATE NOW!

enter Now

Eilat International Chamber Music Festival 2025 to be held from 19-22, Nov 2025 in Israel

Four days of musical excellence - 15 concerts - International artists - Luxury vacation

Events
Israel

One of Israel's most significant cultural events returns to the stage: the Eilat International Chamber Music Festival will take place this year from 19-22, November 2025. Since its establishment in 2005, the festival has gained international recognition as a home for high-level chamber music and a center for cross-cultural encounters set against the stunning landscape of the Red Sea.

The festival attracts thousands of visitors annually from Israel and around the world, who come to combine a vacation in Eilat with world-class concerts. This year's edition, held in partnership with Astral Hotels, will present 15 diverse concerts over four days.

The festival will showcase a wide range of genres: chamber music, large-scale orchestral and choral works, flamenco, jazz and swing, alongside innovative musical encounters. Among this year's performers: the State Choir of Georgia, the I Filarmonici Orchestra, the Israel Camerata Jerusalem, and soloists Polina Osetinskaya (violin), Alexander Rudin (cello), David Grimal (violin), and Eyal Streett (bassoon), who will perform alongside his brother, acclaimed artist Shaanan Streett. Also participating are Omri Mor (jazz piano), vocalists Shira Patchornik and Sarah Gouzi, and many other musicians from 12 countries.

Featured works in the program: Mozart's Requiem, Vivaldi's Gloria, powerful contemporary pieces, and unique fusions between classical music and jazz, flamenco, and hip-hop. In response to Israel's current reality, the festival will also include concerts in memory of the fallen and in solidarity with the hostages, carrying messages of hope and resilience.

This year, for the first time, the festival will host an international competition for young musicians (violin, cello, and piano). The opening concert on November 19 will be dedicated to the competition winners and will include an awards ceremony and gala performance.

The concerts will take place at the state-of-the-art Astral Terminal complex and the concert halls of the Queen of Sheba Hotel by ASTRAL LUXURY, with various accommodation options available for festival guests.

The festival, founded by Leonid Rosenberg (Director of the Eilat Conservatory) in 2006, has in recent years enjoyed sold-out venues, extensive media coverage, and recognition as one of the country's leading cultural festivals.

Supported by: Eilat Tourism Corporation, Eilat Municipality, the Ministry of Culture and Sports, and additional partners.

 

 

Join The Community

Most Read
Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

Partner Content
Unlock Ultra-Luxury Voyages With Crystal’s Save & Indulge Promotion

Unlock Ultra-Luxury Voyages With Crystal’s Save & Indulge Promotion

The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok Leading In Hospitality Sustainability

The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok Leading In Hospitality Sustainability

The New Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives Is A Sanctuary Of Indulgence And Serenity

The New Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives Is A Sanctuary Of Indulgence And Serenity

Going Beyond ‘Service’ with Raja Rajarajan: Services are becoming increasingly consultative and insight driven

Going Beyond ‘Service’ with Raja Rajarajan: Services are becoming increasingly consultative and insight driven

Join The Community

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting

Eilat International Chamber Music Festival 2025 to be held from 19-22, Nov 2025 in Israel

Four days of musical excellence - 15 concerts - International artists - Luxury vacation

One of Israel's most significant cultural events returns to the stage: the Eilat International Chamber Music Festival will take place this year from 19-22, November 2025. Since its establishment in 2005, the festival has gained international recognition as a home for high-level chamber music and a center for cross-cultural encounters set against the stunning landscape of the Red Sea.

The festival attracts thousands of visitors annually from Israel and around the world, who come to combine a vacation in Eilat with world-class concerts. This year's edition, held in partnership with Astral Hotels, will present 15 diverse concerts over four days.

The festival will showcase a wide range of genres: chamber music, large-scale orchestral and choral works, flamenco, jazz and swing, alongside innovative musical encounters. Among this year's performers: the State Choir of Georgia, the I Filarmonici Orchestra, the Israel Camerata Jerusalem, and soloists Polina Osetinskaya (violin), Alexander Rudin (cello), David Grimal (violin), and Eyal Streett (bassoon), who will perform alongside his brother, acclaimed artist Shaanan Streett. Also participating are Omri Mor (jazz piano), vocalists Shira Patchornik and Sarah Gouzi, and many other musicians from 12 countries.

Featured works in the program: Mozart's Requiem, Vivaldi's Gloria, powerful contemporary pieces, and unique fusions between classical music and jazz, flamenco, and hip-hop. In response to Israel's current reality, the festival will also include concerts in memory of the fallen and in solidarity with the hostages, carrying messages of hope and resilience.

This year, for the first time, the festival will host an international competition for young musicians (violin, cello, and piano). The opening concert on November 19 will be dedicated to the competition winners and will include an awards ceremony and gala performance.

The concerts will take place at the state-of-the-art Astral Terminal complex and the concert halls of the Queen of Sheba Hotel by ASTRAL LUXURY, with various accommodation options available for festival guests.

The festival, founded by Leonid Rosenberg (Director of the Eilat Conservatory) in 2006, has in recent years enjoyed sold-out venues, extensive media coverage, and recognition as one of the country's leading cultural festivals.

Supported by: Eilat Tourism Corporation, Eilat Municipality, the Ministry of Culture and Sports, and additional partners.

 

 

Join The Community

Most Read
Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting
Scroll to Top