 Electric Ocean Festival Returns to SeaWorld® Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

Electric Ocean Festival Returns to SeaWorld® Yas Island, Abu Dhabi

Theme Parks
Abu Dhabi

This edition brings an exciting range of new activities, including a pre-show party, mesmerizing neon performances and an immersive silent disco experience.

SeaWorld® Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, the World’s Largest Indoor Marine Life Theme Park, is turning up the energy this summer with the return of its much-loved Electric Ocean Festival. Back for its exciting second edition, the Festival will run daily from 28 June to 31 August, offering guests of all ages an unforgettable season of electrifying entertainment and summer thrills.

The Festival celebrates SeaWorld Abu Dhabi’s One Ocean story that emphasizes the connection between humanity and the ocean. Guests will be mesmerized by a live cast of performers, puppeteers, and the park’s beloved characters Sakina, SeaStar, Puck, and Shivers all dressed for the occasion.

Guests can look forward to an exciting new lineup of limited-time experiences, starting with a high-energy pre-show party to warm up their dance moves. At the heart of One Ocean, a reimagined neon-spectacular show will light up the stage with breakdancers, drummers, aerial performers, and more. Guests can also immerse themselves in the unique silent disco experience, grabbing a pair of headphones and dancing to their own rhythm in a world of their own.

Alongside the exciting new additions, SeaWorld Abu Dhabi is bringing back crowd favorites including glow-in-the-dark face painting that mimics the vibrant spirit of the festival as well as the neon art station where children can create their own glowing underwater masterpieces. The Electric Ocean Festival embodies SeaWorld Abu Dhabi’s mission to blend immersive entertainment with meaningful marine life education, offering guests a one-of-a-kind journey into the wonders of the ocean.

Acting as SeaWorld Abu Dhabi’s central hub, One Ocean highlights the importance of conserving our planet and the ocean that sustains all life. The realm’s stories and experiences aim to inspire guests to become advocates for the ocean and the marine life it supports. As part of the Marine Life Theme Park’s “Admission with a Mission” initiative, every visit to SeaWorld Abu Dhabi supports the ongoing conservation efforts of the Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center.

 

 

