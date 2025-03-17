Elite Havens invites guests to immerse themselves in the 2025 Bali Arts Festival
Luxurious accommodations are available for those planning to explore the island’s traditions
Luxury villa rental and management company Elite Havens invites guests to fully explore the rich culture and traditions of Bali.
This year, travellers can delve deeply into the island’s rich cultural tapestry during the annual Bali Arts Festival which runs from 15th June to 13th July at the Denpasar Arts Centre.
While the Indonesian island destination is best known for its surf culture, vibrant beach clubs, and delectable cuisine, the Bali Arts Festival presents the island’s captivating culture that is steeped in rich traditions.
Beyond the beaches
The festival is set to be a showcase for Balinese art and culture.
Its primary attractions include:
- Grand Cultural Parades: Marvel at traditional Indonesian costumes, musical instruments, and majestic floats as they animate the streets.
- Traditional Dances: Enjoy mesmerising performances of Kecak, Legong, and other dance forms that narrate Bali’s spiritual heritage.
- Gamelan & Music Performances: Listen to the enchanting rhythms of gamelan orchestras intertwined with contemporary musical expressions.
- Visual & Craft Arts: Explore exhibitions where local artists showcase their talents, from intricate wood carvings to exquisite jewellery making.
- Culinary Delights: Savour authentic Balinese cuisine at food stalls that offer the best local dishes throughout the festival.
Where comfort and culture meet
After an exhilarating day immersed in art and culture, retreat to one of Elite Havens’ exclusive luxury villas. Choose from our curated collection to suit your style and mood:
- Villa Zelie – Canggu: A chic holiday home perfectly located between Seminyak and Canggu – ideal for those who love to be close to Bali’s vibrant dining, shopping, and entertainment hubs.
- Sayang d Amour Villa: Step into an Arabian Nights fantasy with this magical villa featuring stunning Moroccan-inspired interiors.
- Kaba Kaba Estate: For the ultimate luxury escape, indulge in this no-expenses-spared eight-bedroom villa, adorned with museum-quality antiques and objets d’art.
- Villa Sungai Tinggi: Enjoy the serenity of a private haven set on the banks of a tranquil lagoon, where the river gracefully meets the sea.
