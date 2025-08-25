 Emaar Entertainment Appoints MakeMyTrip as an Official India Partner

Travel Daily Media

Boost your business & benchmark against your competitors with TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM AWARDS - NOMINATE NOW!

enter Now

Emaar Entertainment Appoints MakeMyTrip as an Official India Partner

To Power Access to marquee attractions such as Burj Khalifa, Dubai Aquarium, and More

Attractions
Middle East
The Dubai Aquarium and Underwater Zoo.

Emaar Entertainment, an owner and operator of exceptional entertainment experiences, has appointed MakeMyTrip as an official partner in India to enable seamless access to some of Dubai’s most celebrated attractions, including Burj Khalifa, Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo, KidZania, and Sky Views Observatory. This collaboration brings Emaar’s world-class portfolio on MakeMyTrip’s newly launched Tours & Attractions platform, giving Indian travellers the convenience of discovering and booking these iconic experiences directly in Indian Rupees.

The iconic Burj Khalifa ranks among the world’s most renowned destinations, drawing approximately 1.7 crore international visitors last year, of which close to 22 lakhs hailed from India. Infact, more than 80% of Holiday packages sold on MakeMyTrip include Burj Khalifa in their itineraries. Building on this strong demand, the collaboration is designed to make marquee attractions easier to plan and book.

Commenting on the partnership, Jasmeet Singh, Chief Commercial Officer – Holidays & Experiences, MakeMyTrip, said: “With our Tours & Attractions platform, we set out to make discovering and booking great experiences as seamless as booking a flight or hotel. Partnering with Emaar Entertainment brings some of the world’s most iconic attractions and skylines within effortless reach for Indian travellers. We will continue to expand our offerings, adding more world-class experiences that inspire travellers to see and do more, wherever they go.”

The Tours & Attractions platform already connects travellers to over 200,000 bookable activities across 1,100 cities worldwide. With marquee additions like Emaar Entertainment attractions, it is rapidly scaling to give Indian travellers seamless access to the world’s most sought‑after experiences, all in one place.

Earlier this year, Burj Khalifa featured a projection celebrating MakeMyTrip’s 25th anniversary, highlighting its journey of enabling Indians to travel the world.

 

Join The Community

Most Read
Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

Partner Content
The New-Look Centara Karon Resort Phuket Is ‘The Newly Reimagined Place To Be In Phuket’

The New-Look Centara Karon Resort Phuket Is ‘The Newly Reimagined Place To Be In Phuket’

Going Beyond in Product Engineering with Chris Ormiston: Success in this role means constantly thinking ‘outside the box’

Going Beyond in Product Engineering with Chris Ormiston: Success in this role means constantly thinking ‘outside the box’

W Kuala Lumpur – Upgrading The Workation

W Kuala Lumpur – Upgrading The Workation

Witness A Celestial Phenomena on Quark Expeditions’ Iceland To Greenland: Total Solar Eclipse 2026 Cruises

Witness A Celestial Phenomena on Quark Expeditions’ Iceland To Greenland: Total Solar Eclipse 2026 Cruises

Join The Community

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting

Emaar Entertainment Appoints MakeMyTrip as an Official India Partner

To Power Access to marquee attractions such as Burj Khalifa, Dubai Aquarium, and More

The Dubai Aquarium and Underwater Zoo.

Emaar Entertainment, an owner and operator of exceptional entertainment experiences, has appointed MakeMyTrip as an official partner in India to enable seamless access to some of Dubai’s most celebrated attractions, including Burj Khalifa, Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo, KidZania, and Sky Views Observatory. This collaboration brings Emaar’s world-class portfolio on MakeMyTrip’s newly launched Tours & Attractions platform, giving Indian travellers the convenience of discovering and booking these iconic experiences directly in Indian Rupees.

The iconic Burj Khalifa ranks among the world’s most renowned destinations, drawing approximately 1.7 crore international visitors last year, of which close to 22 lakhs hailed from India. Infact, more than 80% of Holiday packages sold on MakeMyTrip include Burj Khalifa in their itineraries. Building on this strong demand, the collaboration is designed to make marquee attractions easier to plan and book.

Commenting on the partnership, Jasmeet Singh, Chief Commercial Officer – Holidays & Experiences, MakeMyTrip, said: “With our Tours & Attractions platform, we set out to make discovering and booking great experiences as seamless as booking a flight or hotel. Partnering with Emaar Entertainment brings some of the world’s most iconic attractions and skylines within effortless reach for Indian travellers. We will continue to expand our offerings, adding more world-class experiences that inspire travellers to see and do more, wherever they go.”

The Tours & Attractions platform already connects travellers to over 200,000 bookable activities across 1,100 cities worldwide. With marquee additions like Emaar Entertainment attractions, it is rapidly scaling to give Indian travellers seamless access to the world’s most sought‑after experiences, all in one place.

Earlier this year, Burj Khalifa featured a projection celebrating MakeMyTrip’s 25th anniversary, highlighting its journey of enabling Indians to travel the world.

 

Join The Community

Most Read
Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting
Scroll to Top

idnpp

idnpp login

slot thailand

https://www.santoscar.net/viaturas/usadas/

https://slotthailand.feiradolivro-poa.com.br/

https://standabiliopinto.com/viaturas