Emaar Entertainment Appoints MakeMyTrip as an Official India Partner

Emaar Entertainment, an owner and operator of exceptional entertainment experiences, has appointed MakeMyTrip as an official partner in India to enable seamless access to some of Dubai’s most celebrated attractions, including Burj Khalifa, Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo, KidZania, and Sky Views Observatory. This collaboration brings Emaar’s world-class portfolio on MakeMyTrip’s newly launched Tours & Attractions platform, giving Indian travellers the convenience of discovering and booking these iconic experiences directly in Indian Rupees.

The iconic Burj Khalifa ranks among the world’s most renowned destinations, drawing approximately 1.7 crore international visitors last year, of which close to 22 lakhs hailed from India. Infact, more than 80% of Holiday packages sold on MakeMyTrip include Burj Khalifa in their itineraries. Building on this strong demand, the collaboration is designed to make marquee attractions easier to plan and book.

Commenting on the partnership, Jasmeet Singh, Chief Commercial Officer – Holidays & Experiences, MakeMyTrip, said: “With our Tours & Attractions platform, we set out to make discovering and booking great experiences as seamless as booking a flight or hotel. Partnering with Emaar Entertainment brings some of the world’s most iconic attractions and skylines within effortless reach for Indian travellers. We will continue to expand our offerings, adding more world-class experiences that inspire travellers to see and do more, wherever they go.”

The Tours & Attractions platform already connects travellers to over 200,000 bookable activities across 1,100 cities worldwide. With marquee additions like Emaar Entertainment attractions, it is rapidly scaling to give Indian travellers seamless access to the world’s most sought‑after experiences, all in one place.

Earlier this year, Burj Khalifa featured a projection celebrating MakeMyTrip’s 25th anniversary, highlighting its journey of enabling Indians to travel the world.