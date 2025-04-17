Brazilian aviation manufacturer Embraer recently held its annual awards ceremony for its best suppliers of the year.

Held during the Embraer Suppliers Conference (ESC) which centres on strategic alignment with the supply chain, the awards were given to the most notable firms in ten categories.

These awards also highlighted the collaboration, resilience, and commitment of the partners who contributed to the company’s results.

According to executive vice-president for global procurement and supply chain Roberto Chaves: “With a strong and aligned Supply Chain, last year proved our ability to deliver ambitious goals and set new records. But shaping the future means staying ahead – by embracing challenges, anticipating risks, applying lean principles with safety first and quality always, and standing together to drive efficiency across our businesses. We shape the future by acting today with collaboration, purpose and vision.”

Shaping a future together

Focusing on the theme Together we shape the future, this year’s ESC highlighted the fundamental role of suppliers as strategic partners in a year of significant challenges, where collaboration and operational efficiency were key to achieving great results.

As Chaves puts it: “2024 challenged us in many ways, but it also pushed us to achieve more than ever. What lies ahead holds even greater potential;and, with this exceptional team, we’re ready to unlock it.”

Awardees also became part of the Suppliers Advisory Council (ESAC), a strategic committee in which suppliers and Embraer’s senior leadership collaboratively discuss market trends and business opportunities to strengthen partnerships and drive mutual growth.

This year’s honour roll is as follows: