Emirates and Garuda Indonesia have unlocked a world of new opportunities for frequent flyer members with the launch of a joint loyalty programme offering. Emirates Skywards and GarudaMiles members can now earn and redeem Miles while travelling across a combined network of more than 200 destinations.

The two carriers launched a codeshare agreement in 2022 and have since expanded their partnership to offer loyalty programme members more destinations, more Miles, and more rewards.

The agreement was signed on the sidelines of Aviation Festival Asia 2025 by Dr. Nejib Ben Khedher, Divisional Senior Vice President Emirates Skywards, and Rahmaniar, Miles & Ancillary Group Head Garuda Indonesia.

Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer: “At Emirates Skywards, we’re always exploring new ways to offer more choice, value, and opportunities for our members. Our exciting new partnership with Garuda Indonesia will bring significant benefits to both Skywards and GarudaMiles members.

This strategic collaboration aligns with Skywards’ vision of creating a truly global loyalty experience for our members worldwide. It will open new doors for frequent flyers to earn and redeem miles across our combined networks, while also expanding our renowned loyalty offering in Southeast Asia. We look forward to growing this partnership and delivering even greater value to our members.”

Wamildan Tsani Panjaitan, President & CEO Garuda Indonesia, explained: “We are thrilled to present this enhanced value partnership for both Garuda Indonesia and Emirates loyal passengers. With this new joint loyalty programme, Garuda Indonesia represents its commitment to always deliver exciting offers to our GarudaMiles members while adding more benefits for Skywards members.

Giving more opportunities to earn and redeem miles seamlessly across both networks globally, this initiative will unlock more destinations for our members, particularly Skywards members to explore the magnificent scenic landscape and vary of cultural richness and diversity in Indonesia through Garuda Indonesia domestic flights. GarudaMiles members, on the other hand, may enjoy stunning international cities with Emirates’ large connectivity.

As part of our vision to connect the world with Indonesia, we are confident that this partnership will further amplify our efforts to deliver value, excellence, and innovation in every journey. We look forward to welcoming our passengers to enjoy the many benefits that this collaboration brings, as we continue to redefine the standards of modern travel.”

‘Earn better’ and ‘Spend better’

Emirates Skywards is renowned for its extensive brand partnership portfolio. The loyalty programme’s new partnership with Garuda Indonesia means Skywards members can now unlock a host of exclusive benefits while travelling in the following five ways –

1. Explore and earn: Earn and redeem Miles while travelling with Garuda Indonesia across an of exotic 37 destinations in the archipelago, and to more than 15 destinations worldwide.

2. Pile on the Miles: Earn up to 1 Skywards Mile per mile flown in Economy Class; 1.25 Skywards Miles per mile flown in Business Class; and 2 Skywards Miles per mile flown in First Class.

3. More ways to redeem: Redeem Miles for travel on Garuda Indonesia flights in Economy Class and Business Class with redemptions starting at 8,000 Miles.

4. Rewards flow both ways: The partnership will also enable GarudaMiles members to ‘make every Mile count’ and ‘unlock rewards faster.’ GarudaMiles Members can earn and spend Miles across Emirates’ global network, including flight rewards on Emirates Economy and Business Class cabins. *

5. Seamless connectivity: Emirates currently operates double daily flights to Jakarta and Bali with its iconic Emirates A380 and Boeing 777 aircraft – connecting Indonesian customers to more than 140 destinations across six continents. The airline’s codeshare agreement with Garuda Indonesia continues to offer customers seamless connectivity across the Americas, Middle East, Africa and Europe.

Award-winning loyalty programme

Emirates Skywards has more than 34 million members worldwide. The loyalty programme offers four tiers of membership: Blue, Silver, Gold, and Platinum, with each tier earning exclusive privileges. Members can also earn Miles with a growing number of partners across hotels, car rentals, retail, lifestyle and more worldwide.

Miles can be redeemed for an extensive range of rewards, including flight tickets on partner airlines, flight upgrades, gift cards, hotel stays, hospitality at sporting and cultural events, tours, and money can’t buy experiences.

The loyalty programme was recently recognised for its ‘Best Earning and Redemption Ability’ at the 2023 Frequent Traveler Awards; and ‘World’s Leading Airline – Rewards Programme’ at the World Travel Awards 2024 – an accolade it has won for the last 11 out of 13 years.