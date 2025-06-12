 Emirates forges interline partnership with Bahamasair

Travel Daily Media

Emirates forges interline partnership with Bahamasair

Airlines and Aviation
United Arab Emirates

Emirates and Bahamasair have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish an interline partnership benefitting customers travelling to The Bahamas. The partnership enables Emirates to expand its reach in the Caribbean, allowing customers to utilise the services of The Bahamas’ national flag carrier from Florida to one of three destinations on the island country.

Under the unilateral agreement, customers traveling on Emirates to Miami or Orlando will be able to connect to Bahamasair flights to Nassau, Freeport or San Salvador, with the added convenience of booking itineraries with both airlines on a single ticket. Additionally, Emirates’ customers will enjoy generous baggage allowance when flying on Bahamasair to the three destinations.

Commenting on the new interline partnership, Adnan Kazim, Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer said: “We are pleased to establish an interline partnership with Bahamasair to expand our reach to new and exciting destinations and offer travel options for our customers planning journeys to the Caribbean nation. The interline partnership offers customers the convenience of connecting in Florida for travel onwards to points across the islands of The Bahamas, while enjoying competitive fare pricing, the convenience of booking the entire journey on a single ticket and a generous baggage policy.”

“This partnership also supports our agreement with The Bahamas’ Ministry of Foreign Affairs to promote the Caribbean destination across our network.”

As part of the MoU, both carriers will also explore opportunities to enhance their cargo interline cooperation and potential partnerships under their frequent flyer programmes.

Bahamasair Managing Director, Tracy Cooper said: “This partnership significantly elevates Bahamasair’s global profile and opens access to invaluable expertise and new markets. By aligning with one of the world’s most respected airlines, we strengthen our capabilities and lay the groundwork for sustained international growth.”

Florida gateways, Miami and Orlando, are amongst the 12 U.S. destinations that the world’s largest international airline currently flies. Emirates serves Miami with daily flights with its Boeing 777, along with five-weekly services to Orlando, connecting travellers across its expansive network of over 140 destinations.

On the sidelines of Arabian Travel Market, Emirates and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The Bahamas signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly promote tourism to the Caribbean nation in a partnership aimed at further developing the country’s tourism and trade industries.

 

