Emirates unveils its Emirates World store in Egypt, expanding the reach of its refreshed travel retail store concept that elevates the customer experience through product showcases, smart technologies and expert travel consultants.

The Emirates World store, located at the luxurious 5A WaterWay in Cairo, was inaugurated by Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer and Adil Al Ghaith, Senior Vice President Commercial Operations, Centre, in the presence of Her Excellency Mariam Al Kaabi, UAE Ambassador, Pilot Montaser Mana, the Deputy Minister of Civil Aviation of Egypt and Amr Kady, CEO of Egypt Tourism Authority. The opening ceremony was also attended by other distinguished guests, trade and media partners.

Commenting on the milestone, Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Deputy President and Chief Commercial Officer said: “This year marks our fourth decade of operations. Egypt was one of the first five destinations that we launched to at the very beginning of our operations, and we are proud to further enhance our offering for customers with the inauguration of Emirates World in Cairo.”

He continued, “Our global retail strategy is perfectly aligned with our ‘Fly Better’ promise, offering our customers the elevated hospitality they expect from Emirates, along with smart and efficient technologies, hands-on product displays and expert support and advice. We will continue to roll out Emirates World concept stores in Africa and across our network, to connect more deeply with our customers at more touchpoints on the ground.”

Personalised and dedicated levels of service

At 332m2, Emirates World Cairo brings the airline’s iconic product and services even closer to customers in the city. With its light and airy colour palette and open-plan lounge-like environment, the concept store is reminiscent of the airline’s signature inflight look and feel, further amplified by the full-size showcase of the iconic Emirates A380 Onboard Lounge experience and the First Class suite display.

Nine customer service counters staffed by expert consultants offer a comprehensive range of services from planning travel itineraries, supporting reservations and ticketing as well as general enquiries. Smart technologies such as the ‘selfie mirror’ snap pictures of travellers against scenic destination backdrops, inspiring customers to explore more; while self-service kiosks empower customers with a self-service touchpoint, minimising wait time and offering a faster service.

Reaffirming Emirates’ commitment to Egypt

For nearly four decades, Emirates has been a steadfast partner of aviation, tourism and trade in Egypt. Since the first flight in 1986, when the airline was less than a year old, Emirates has flown over 10.6 million passengers. Today, Emirates serves Cairo with four daily flights.

Emirates has also created significant employment opportunities, with over 920 Egyptian nationals currently serving as cabin crew members, contributing to local job creation and ensuring that Egyptian hospitality and culture are represented on a global stage.