 Emirates launches Emirates Signature Series

Travel Daily Media

Boost your business & benchmark against your competitors with TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM AWARDS - NOMINATE NOW!

enter Now

Emirates launches Emirates Signature Series

Airlines and Aviation
United Arab Emirates

Emirates has unveiled Emirates Signature Series, an exclusive collection of signed football jerseys from some of its most storied club partnerships including Real Madrid, AC Milan and Arsenal.

Drawing from over a decade of extraordinary footballing heritage, each jersey in the collection has been authenticated by The Bootroom Collection, providing enthusiasts with the assurance of owning a truly verified piece of sporting history. Each jersey is elegantly presented in a custom-designed box and accompanied by both a certificate of authenticity and security hologram with each jersey.

Emirates Signature Series certified jerseys are adorned with autographs from football greats and current players like Kylian Mbappé, Luka Modrić, Vinícius Júnior, Bukayo Saka, and Declan Rice, among many others, offering collectors the opportunity to own genuine pieces of footballing excellence.

The Emirates Signature Series is exclusively available at the newly refurbished Emirates Official Store at Emirates Group Headquarters and through The Bootroom Collection's two official stores in Dubai Mall (near Kidzania) and The Avenues at Atlantis, The Palm. Plans are underway to make the jerseys available for sale on the Emirates Official Store and The Bootroom Collection’s websites.

Proceeds from the Emirates Signature Series will benefit the Emirates Airline Foundation, the airline’s non-profit charity organisation providing humanitarian, philanthropic aid and essential services for children from around the world. The Foundation currently supports 14 projects in 9 countries. Part of the proceeds will also be channelled to designated philanthropic organisations that each club supports, demonstrating the airline’s collaborative approach to social contribution and community development.

The new Emirates Signature Series collection comes as the airline also reopens its Official Store at its Group Headquarters location. The revamped 126 Square Metre Emirates Official Store offers an elevated shopping experience with a curated and exclusive selection of official merchandise, travel essentials, aircraft models featuring the latest Emirates liveries and clothing items for men, women, and children. To mark the launch of Emirates Signature Series, a dedicated memorabilia showcase will be prominently featured at the new Official Store, introducing customers to the collection's unique concept.

The airline plans to roll out the Emirates Signature Series collection into other key partnerships, including Sailing, Cricket and Cycling.

Join The Community

Most Read
Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

Partner Content
Unlock Ultra-Luxury Voyages With Crystal’s Save & Indulge Promotion

Unlock Ultra-Luxury Voyages With Crystal’s Save & Indulge Promotion

The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok Leading In Hospitality Sustainability

The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok Leading In Hospitality Sustainability

The New Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives Is A Sanctuary Of Indulgence And Serenity

The New Centara Grand Lagoon Maldives Is A Sanctuary Of Indulgence And Serenity

Going Beyond ‘Service’ with Raja Rajarajan: Services are becoming increasingly consultative and insight driven

Going Beyond ‘Service’ with Raja Rajarajan: Services are becoming increasingly consultative and insight driven

Join The Community

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting

Emirates launches Emirates Signature Series

Emirates has unveiled Emirates Signature Series, an exclusive collection of signed football jerseys from some of its most storied club partnerships including Real Madrid, AC Milan and Arsenal.

Drawing from over a decade of extraordinary footballing heritage, each jersey in the collection has been authenticated by The Bootroom Collection, providing enthusiasts with the assurance of owning a truly verified piece of sporting history. Each jersey is elegantly presented in a custom-designed box and accompanied by both a certificate of authenticity and security hologram with each jersey.

Emirates Signature Series certified jerseys are adorned with autographs from football greats and current players like Kylian Mbappé, Luka Modrić, Vinícius Júnior, Bukayo Saka, and Declan Rice, among many others, offering collectors the opportunity to own genuine pieces of footballing excellence.

The Emirates Signature Series is exclusively available at the newly refurbished Emirates Official Store at Emirates Group Headquarters and through The Bootroom Collection's two official stores in Dubai Mall (near Kidzania) and The Avenues at Atlantis, The Palm. Plans are underway to make the jerseys available for sale on the Emirates Official Store and The Bootroom Collection’s websites.

Proceeds from the Emirates Signature Series will benefit the Emirates Airline Foundation, the airline’s non-profit charity organisation providing humanitarian, philanthropic aid and essential services for children from around the world. The Foundation currently supports 14 projects in 9 countries. Part of the proceeds will also be channelled to designated philanthropic organisations that each club supports, demonstrating the airline’s collaborative approach to social contribution and community development.

The new Emirates Signature Series collection comes as the airline also reopens its Official Store at its Group Headquarters location. The revamped 126 Square Metre Emirates Official Store offers an elevated shopping experience with a curated and exclusive selection of official merchandise, travel essentials, aircraft models featuring the latest Emirates liveries and clothing items for men, women, and children. To mark the launch of Emirates Signature Series, a dedicated memorabilia showcase will be prominently featured at the new Official Store, introducing customers to the collection's unique concept.

The airline plans to roll out the Emirates Signature Series collection into other key partnerships, including Sailing, Cricket and Cycling.

Join The Community

Most Read
Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting
Scroll to Top