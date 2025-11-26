Emirates launches Emirates Signature Series

Emirates has unveiled Emirates Signature Series, an exclusive collection of signed football jerseys from some of its most storied club partnerships including Real Madrid, AC Milan and Arsenal.

Drawing from over a decade of extraordinary footballing heritage, each jersey in the collection has been authenticated by The Bootroom Collection, providing enthusiasts with the assurance of owning a truly verified piece of sporting history. Each jersey is elegantly presented in a custom-designed box and accompanied by both a certificate of authenticity and security hologram with each jersey.

Emirates Signature Series certified jerseys are adorned with autographs from football greats and current players like Kylian Mbappé, Luka Modrić, Vinícius Júnior, Bukayo Saka, and Declan Rice, among many others, offering collectors the opportunity to own genuine pieces of footballing excellence.

The Emirates Signature Series is exclusively available at the newly refurbished Emirates Official Store at Emirates Group Headquarters and through The Bootroom Collection's two official stores in Dubai Mall (near Kidzania) and The Avenues at Atlantis, The Palm. Plans are underway to make the jerseys available for sale on the Emirates Official Store and The Bootroom Collection’s websites.

Proceeds from the Emirates Signature Series will benefit the Emirates Airline Foundation, the airline’s non-profit charity organisation providing humanitarian, philanthropic aid and essential services for children from around the world. The Foundation currently supports 14 projects in 9 countries. Part of the proceeds will also be channelled to designated philanthropic organisations that each club supports, demonstrating the airline’s collaborative approach to social contribution and community development.

The new Emirates Signature Series collection comes as the airline also reopens its Official Store at its Group Headquarters location. The revamped 126 Square Metre Emirates Official Store offers an elevated shopping experience with a curated and exclusive selection of official merchandise, travel essentials, aircraft models featuring the latest Emirates liveries and clothing items for men, women, and children. To mark the launch of Emirates Signature Series, a dedicated memorabilia showcase will be prominently featured at the new Official Store, introducing customers to the collection's unique concept.

The airline plans to roll out the Emirates Signature Series collection into other key partnerships, including Sailing, Cricket and Cycling.