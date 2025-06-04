Travel Daily Media

Emirates to fly to Da Nang and Siem Reap via Bangkok

Bangkok’s role in Southeast Asia elevated as a regional hub with new links to Vietnam and Cambodia

Airlines and Aviation
United Arab Emirates

Emirates has expanded its East Asia footprint to 23 points with the launch of two new routes via Bangkok - Da Nang, Vietnam and Siem Reap, Cambodia. These launches mark a significant milestone in the airline’s broader strategy to deepen connectivity to the region during a period of rapid growth and innovation in travel and trade.

The inaugural flights to Da Nang on 2 June and Siem Reap on 3 June were celebrated with traditional water cannon salutes and warm welcomes from government dignitaries and airport officials. Emirates’ leadership teams inaugurated services at each destination.

Both routes are operated by Emirates’ wide-body Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, offering the airline’s signature products and award-winning service, as well as seamless connections to Dubai and beyond to the airline’s global network.

Nabil Sultan, Emirates’ Executive Vice President, Passenger Sales and Country Management said: “Launching two new routes via Bangkok marks a significant milestone in strengthening Emirates’ presence in Southeast Asia and reinforces our long-standing commitment to Thailand as a strategic gateway to the region.

With these new services, travellers can now experience seamless connectivity across three distinct destinations—Dubai, Bangkok, and either Da Nang or Siem Reap—with a single ticket. We thank our partners, including the local authorities and airports for their cooperation and valuable contributions to Emirates’ expansion efforts in this region.”

Boosting Trade and Tourism Across Borders

Da Nang becomes Emirates’ third gateway in Vietnam, joining Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, and will serve as a vital link for high-value cargo including electronics, textiles, and perishables. With 25 weekly flights, Emirates’ operations in Vietnam are supported by strong partnerships including recent MoUs with Vietnam Airlines, VietJet, and Sun Group, aimed at enhancing air connectivity to the Southeast Asian hub and promoting inbound tourism.

The new Dubai–Bangkok–Siem Reap route, operating three times weekly and complementing Emirates' existing daily service to Phnom Penh via Singapore will also expand the airline's presence in Cambodia to 10 weekly flights.

The new routes are strategically timed to serve leisure travelers from key European markets and will open more opportunities for cultural and business exchanges under the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements (CEPA) established between the UAE and both Cambodia and Vietnam.

The two route launches were also commemorated with a cake-cutting ceremony at Emirates’ newly renovated lounge at Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport’s SAT-1 terminal, which is also the airline’s largest airport lounge outside of Dubai. Attended by Emirates’ official delegation, excellencies and airport officials, the ceremony reinforced Bangkok’s pivotal role in the airline’s regional expansion.

Emirates’ Southeast Asia growth strategy continues to gain momentum, driven by strong bilateral relations, increased demand for travel and trade, and robust partnerships with governments, tourism bodies, and airports across the region.

