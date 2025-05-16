Emirates unveils more enhancements to First Class

Described as a ‘hotel room in the sky,’ Emirates offers First Class customers spacious, private suites above the clouds.

Emirates continues to refine its First Class ‘Fly Better’ experience, with an array of new enhancements for First Class customers; from keepsake menus to gloved service, luxurious lounge-inspired check in areas in Dubai, to the memorable ritual of unlimited caviar onboard. Finessing the finer details of hospitality and service, the latest enhancements onboard Emirates’ First Class include a newly designed keepsake menu which tells an explorative story of Emirates’ wine selection and culinary inspirations. Customers can discover the heritage of rare bottles handpicked from renowned châteaux, with full tasting profiles and suggested pairings for an elevated dining experience. First Class customers are now invited to savour their unlimited caviar in elegant new Emirates engraved bowls, designed by Robert Welch to complement Emirates’ existing range. Emirates First Class cheeseboard has also been enhanced, presented on a rustic slate, with accompanying bowls and a wooden honey dipper, in addition to its array of artisan cheeses and chutneys. Emirates First Class cabin crew provide a gloved service for exceptional hospitality onboard. Enhancing the on-ground experience for First Class customers, the First Class Check In area in Terminal 3, Dubai International (DXB) is also being refurbished to provide an exclusive atmosphere, featuring dedicated, personalised check-in services and a relaxing lounge design set to open in the coming weeks. Across the world, the journey for Emirates First Class customers is curated from start to finish, with complimentary access to 43 world class, luxury lounges across the globe, and complimentary chauffeur drive for seamless door-to-door transfers across most destinations. In addition to regular enhancements in service and hospitality, here are some of the most celebrated aspects of flying Emirates’ First Class; An abundance of personal space and privacy Described as a ‘hotel room in the sky,’ Emirates offers First Class customers spacious, private suites above the clouds. Innovative technologies in Emirates First Class suites include electronically controlled privacy doors on some aircraft, with personal temperature controls and adjustable mood lighting on others. In the First Class Suites onboard the Emirates A380 for example, there are 14 flat-bed Private Suites, set in a 1-2-1 configuration, located on the upper deck. The suite offers a seat that reclines from upright position to a lie-flat bed, with an automatic door for full privacy. Inside there is ample space for work, reading, or dining, with a work desk and pull-out dining table. Similarly, in the First Class Game Changer Suite onboard the Emirates B777, there are 6 luxurious private suites with floor to ceiling doors, set in a 1-1-1 configuration. The suites offer seats that can convert to ‘zero gravity’ setting for a comfortable sleep, and thoughtfully designed privacy so customers can comfortably relax or work. A video call feature is available on Game Changer aircraft so that customers can order ‘room service’ from their suite. The private suites in the middle row have virtual windows, while window seat passengers are provided with bespoke binoculars to enjoy the views. Across Emirates’ fleet, customers can check the configuration of the First Class suites on each aircraft, by exploring the seating charts available Emirates.com. Emirates First Class customers get a generous 50kg luggage allowance, and for hand luggage items in the cabin, there is ample storage including a full-length wardrobe, overhead stowage, baggage storage and extra space for bags or shoes.

Restorative rest and pampering products in Emirates’ First Class To transform seats into comfortable lie-flat beds, Emirates First Class customers are offered soft mattresses and pillows, cotton-lined duvets, including a plush, faux sheep-skin blanket on the Game Changer aircraft to support a good night’s sleep. First Class customers are also offered Hydra Active moisturising pyjamas to enhance their onboard comfort where the microcapsule technology keeps skin hydrated during the flight. The patented technology uses billions of capsules applied to the fabric to gently release naturally moisturising Vitamin C and olive oil. The pyjamas also include matching slippers and eye mask. A curated array of skin and bodycare products are offered to First Class customers – from Byredo skincare to Bulgari perfumes and body lotions. Each First Class suite features a Byredo skincare collection designed exclusively for Emirates by the Swedish luxury brand. The Emirates First Class collection includes a towelette to cleanse and refresh the face, facial toner, eye cream, sleep oil and a pillow mist. Suites also feature a built-in illuminated vanity mirror. Emirates also collaborates with luxury Italian brand Bulgari to create exclusive designer amenity kits for long haul passengers on select routes in First Class. The kits include essential items such as a sustainable hairbrush, hair tie, mirror and toothbrush, shaving kit and dental kit, alongside signature Bulgari Le Gemme fragrances and lotions. The latest fragrances now onboard are Le Gemme Orom for women, an intense wood and amber fragrance crafted around the finest vanilla bourbon absolute and precious oud assam essence. For men, the Le Gemme Tygar perfume contrasts woody and citrussy fragrances crafted from accords of fresh bursting grapefruit and deep sophisticated ambergris. The Bulgari bags themselves come in four elegant leather designs, featuring a rich chocolate colour for men and Champagne for women.