eSIM company Truely introduces its Pause and Resume feature

Singaporean eSIM and travel technologies firm Truely recently launched a new Pause and Resume feature for its app.

This new addition to Truely’s functionality is designed to give travellers the flexibility to use their data as per their needs by pausing and resuming anytime they want.

With the Pause and Resume option, travellers can now pause their data plan when they don’t need it, and restart it whenever they want, giving users more control over their data.

This enables customers to freeze a plan one day at a time, as long as they do it before the next day starts, and the remaining days can then be resumed anytime during the trip.

The case for Pause and Resume

Travelers have long lost money to what the industry calls breakage: prepaid data that quietly vanishes whether or not it's in use.

According to a 2024 report from Juniper, roaming alone was estimated to generate over US$10 billion with even unused data from customers being added to that total.

But breakage doesn't just happen during overseas travel; it's a local issue too, as many plans don't allow rollover of unused data.

Per a report from OpenSignal, the gap is made worse by connectivity issues, seeing how travellers typically get 60 percent less 5G access than locals, because of patchy coverage and the way roaming traffic is steered.

In which case, Truely’s new feature aims to tackle the issue head-on, particularly for frequent flyers.

Flexibility for everyone

While most eSIM providers allow users to pause and resume in limited ways, Truely has made it a standard feature for everyone, treating it like a basic customer right.

The new feature is part of the company’s broader push to make roaming fairer.

According to Truely founder and chief executive Simon Landsheer: “Breakage is an issue that has been normalised by the industry for the longest time. The goal is to restore fairness to a system that has silently profited from waste for decades. If we fix something as small but universal as breakage, we set a precedent for how technology should treat people everywhere: transparently, on their terms, and without hidden losses.”