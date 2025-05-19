Travel Daily Media

Boost your business & benchmark against your competitors with TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM AWARDS - NOMINATE NOW!

enter Now

Etihad Airways confirms order for 28 wide-body Boeing aircraft

These aircraft are expected to join the fleet from 2028 onwards

Airlines and Aviation
United Arab Emirates
The agreement includes a mix of Boeing 787 and 777X aircraft, powered by GE engines and supported by a services package.

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, is further expanding its fleet, confirming an order for 28 wide-body Boeing aircraft. Since 2023, the airline has steadily grown its fleet as part of a long-term strategy to double in size by 2030. This reflects Etihad’s ongoing approach to aligning its fleet with evolving network and operational needs.

The agreement includes a mix of Boeing 787 and 777X aircraft, powered by GE engines and supported by a services package. These aircraft are expected to join the fleet from 2028 onwards and will support Etihad’s existing plans for growth in connectivity, operational efficiency, and guest experience.

“This commitment reflects our approach of carefully managing our fleet and expanding in line with demand and our long-term network plans,” said Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer, Etihad Airways. “Since 2023, we’ve made consistent additions to our fleet, and this latest step ensures we continue to meet our future requirements.”

Etihad is currently finalising a detailed plan that will shape the airline’s strategy through to 2035. The additional Boeing aircraft will form part of that evolving roadmap, ensuring the airline is well positioned to deliver extraordinary customer experiences and to remain financially self-sustainable.

“This addition reflects Abu Dhabi’s ongoing investment in aviation as a key enabler of connectivity, tourism, and trade,” said Neves. “Etihad’s continued growth supports broader economic opportunity in the UAE and beyond.”

 

 

Join The Community

Most Read
Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

Partner Content

Make Bangkok Marriott Hotel Sukhumvit your preferred address on bustling Sukhumvit Road

Centara Hotels & Resorts Makes The Maldives The Place To Be For Luxury Fun In The Sun

How Personalisation is Reshaping the Future of Hospitality with data based decision making

Going Beyond with Dan Vaughan at Agilysys: We give people autonomy, respect, and room to grow in meaningful ways

Join The Community

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting

Etihad Airways confirms order for 28 wide-body Boeing aircraft

The agreement includes a mix of Boeing 787 and 777X aircraft, powered by GE engines and supported by a services package.

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, is further expanding its fleet, confirming an order for 28 wide-body Boeing aircraft. Since 2023, the airline has steadily grown its fleet as part of a long-term strategy to double in size by 2030. This reflects Etihad’s ongoing approach to aligning its fleet with evolving network and operational needs.

The agreement includes a mix of Boeing 787 and 777X aircraft, powered by GE engines and supported by a services package. These aircraft are expected to join the fleet from 2028 onwards and will support Etihad’s existing plans for growth in connectivity, operational efficiency, and guest experience.

“This commitment reflects our approach of carefully managing our fleet and expanding in line with demand and our long-term network plans,” said Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer, Etihad Airways. “Since 2023, we’ve made consistent additions to our fleet, and this latest step ensures we continue to meet our future requirements.”

Etihad is currently finalising a detailed plan that will shape the airline’s strategy through to 2035. The additional Boeing aircraft will form part of that evolving roadmap, ensuring the airline is well positioned to deliver extraordinary customer experiences and to remain financially self-sustainable.

“This addition reflects Abu Dhabi’s ongoing investment in aviation as a key enabler of connectivity, tourism, and trade,” said Neves. “Etihad’s continued growth supports broader economic opportunity in the UAE and beyond.”

 

 

Join The Community

Most Read
Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting
Scroll to Top

slot777

slot thailand