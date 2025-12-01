 Etihad Airways crowned one of the world’s top airlines in 2025: AirHelp Score

Etihad Airways crowned one of the world’s top airlines in 2025: AirHelp Score

Airlines and Aviation
United Arab Emirates

Etihad Airways has been ranked among the top airlines globally in the prestigious 2025 AirHelp Score, achieving an exceptional overall score of 8.07 out of 10 and jumping an impressive nine places year-on-year. Widely recognised as one of the world’s most comprehensive and trusted airline rankings, the AirHelp Score evaluates carriers equally on three key pillars: on-time performance, customer opinion and claim processing. The 2025 results are based on flight data from 1 October 2024 to 30 September 2025 and surveys from more than 11,500 passengers across over 60 countries.

Etihad delivered this outstanding result during a period of rapid and sustained growth – expanding its modern fleet to 120 aircraft, growing its network to more than 100 destinations worldwide and carrying 19% more passengers year-on-year – all while continuing to raise the bar on punctuality and guest satisfaction.

Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Airways, said: “Rising to one of the top two airlines in the world is an extraordinary achievement and a clear validation of everything we are building at Etihad. While rapidly growing our network, fleet and guest numbers, we have stayed laser-focused on what truly matters: getting our guests there on time, delivering thoughtful and genuine hospitality at every touchpoint, and standing by them when plans change. This ranking is proud recognition for every single member of our people who make that promise real, flight after flight.”

Tomasz Pawliszyn, Chief Executive Officer of AirHelp, added: “Etihad Airways’ rise to second place globally, with an overall score of 8.07, is impressive. Climbing nine places in a single year reflects the airline’s strong commitment to the passenger experience, especially regarding on-time performance and customer satisfaction. As the aviation landscape continues to evolve, the 2025 AirHelp Score shows which airlines are keeping pace with modern passenger expectations. Today’s travellers expect honesty, accountability, and reliability. We’re pleased to see Etihad setting such a strong example for the industry this year.”

The AirHelp Score’s customer opinion rating covers cabin crew, comfort, cleanliness, food and entertainment, while its unique claim-processing score measures how fairly and efficiently airlines handle passenger compensation when flights are disrupted.

 

