Etihad Airways launches non-stop flights from Abu Dhabi to Charlotte, North Carolina

Etihad Airways is thrilled to announce a new addition to its growing U.S. network with the launch of non-stop flights to Charlotte, North Carolina, starting 4 May 2026. With this milestone, Etihad becomes the first airline from the region to fly directly to Charlotte – further strengthening connectivity between the UAE and the United States.

The new service links Abu Dhabi with one of America’s most dynamic financial and cultural hubs, giving travellers greater access to Etihad’s expanding global network and the renowned hospitality of the UAE capital.

Charlotte becomes Etihad’s sixth destination in the United States, joining New York, Chicago, Washington, Boston, and Atlanta, which launches 2 July. The route will operate four times per week on Etihad’s flagship Boeing 787 Dreamliner, delivering the airline’s award-winning service in both Business and Economy cabins.

“Charlotte represents a strategic addition to our U.S. network, unlocking direct access to one of the country’s most dynamic and fast-growing regions,” said Antonoaldo Neves, Chief Executive Officer, Etihad Airways. “We’re excited to be the first airline from our region to serve this market, and we look forward to connecting more travellers to Abu Dhabi and beyond.”

A thriving centre for finance, technology, motorsport and culture, Charlotte is home to major U.S. corporations and attracts millions of visitors annually for both business and leisure. From the iconic NASCAR Hall of Fame to its scenic trails and southern charm, the city offers a diverse mix of experiences for every traveller. Charlotte Douglas International Airport is one of the busiest airports in the world, ranking sixth globally for aircraft movements in 2024—a reflection of the city’s growing importance as a major transport hub.

With early morning departures from Abu Dhabi and midday returns, the schedule is designed for smooth onward connections via Etihad’s global network. Travelers from

Charlotte will enjoy seamless one-stop connections to destinations across the Middle East, the Indian Subcontinent, and Asia.

Guests travelling to the U.S. benefit from U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Preclearance at Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi, enabling them to arrive in Charlotte as domestic passengers – ensuring a smooth and time-saving arrival experience.

Tickets are now open for sale on etihad.com.