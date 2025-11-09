Etihad Cargo expands reach in Southeast Asia via partnership with Teleport

Southeast Asian integrated logistics specialist Teleport recently signed a partnership with Etihad Cargo, the cargo and logistics arm of Etihad Airways.

The agreement was signed on Monday, 3rd November, at Air Cargo Southeast Asia, marking another collaboration milestone in the strategic partnership between Etihad Cargo and Teleport, which currently operates a successful joint freighter deployment from Ho Chi Minh City.

This partnership with Capital A’s logistics arm aims to expand Etihad Cargo’s Southeast Asia network with the launch of a new freighter deployment from Techo International Airport in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

Commencing during the winter 2025 season, the service will operate two weekly flights utilising Airbus A321F aircraft, adding an additional 50 tonnes of cargo capacity per week.

A better way to service key markets

Operating via Abu Dhabi, the new service will provide seamless main deck connections to Etihad Cargo’s global network, including key markets in the Middle East, Europe and the Americas.

The launch follows Etihad Airways’ recent introduction of passenger services to Phnom Penh using the airline’s new Airbus A321LR, which has seen strong cargo performance since inception, with consistently high utilisation.

The additional freighter capacity will cater to Cambodia’s growing import and export markets, supporting key verticals such as garments, electronics, perishables and pharmaceuticals, and providing customers with improved access to Etihad Cargo’s global network via Abu Dhabi.

Etihad Airways’ chief cargo officer Stanislas Brun said of the launch: “The launch of dedicated freighter deployments from Phnom Penh further strengthens Etihad Cargo’s presence in Southeast Asia and demonstrates our commitment to supporting the region’s dynamic trade flows. In partnership with Teleport, this new route provides much-needed additional capacity, connecting Cambodia’s exporters to key global markets and enhancing connectivity across our expanding network.”

Meanwhile, Teleport’s chief business officer Jan Philipp Pöter commented: “Our long standing partnership with Etihad Cargo has grown significantly from our interline cooperation in 2022, to deploying our freighters between Saigon and Kuala Lumpur in 2024 and extending services to Phuket in 2025. Today, we are expanding these freighter programmes further across Southeast Asia, a testament to the combined agility of our partnership, enabling us to launch new routes faster and effectively respond to market needs. This progression demonstrates Teleport’s commitment to going beyond traditional partnerships, ensuring our partners never fly empty while creating mutual growth across both networks.”

The introduction of the Phnom Penh freighter deployment sees Etihad Cargo expand its dedicated freighter network while also optimising bellyhold capacity across its passenger fleet.

By enhancing connectivity and offering flexible, reliable solutions, Etihad Cargo continues to support customers in accessing global markets with confidence and efficiency.