Etihad carried 1.7 million passengers in May, a 19% increase vis-à-vis 2024 

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, has released its latest traffic statistics for May 2025, highlighting continued expansion and customer demand.

The airline carried 1.7 million passengers in May, representing a 19% increase compared to the same month last year. This continued growth reflects the airline’s strategic expansion and strong market positioning. Passenger load factor climbed to 87%, up from 84% in May 2024, reinforcing Etihad’s ability to optimise capacity while maintaining high demand.

Etihad’s operating fleet now stands at 100 aircraft, supporting its growing network and service enhancements. In the first five months of 2025, 8.4 million travellers have flown with Etihad, a 17% rise from the same period in 2024, with the airline maintaining an impressive 87% average passenger load factor.

Antonoaldo Neves, Etihad Airways CEO, said: "We saw a pleasing continued growth in our momentum, with May’s passenger numbers growing by 19% year-on-year, underlining our position as the fastest-growing Middle East airline. Our year-to-date results show more than 8 million customers have flown with us in 2025, and our rolling 12-month figure now stands at almost 20 million, a testament to the trust placed in Etihad’s service.

“We reached an exciting milestone in May as our fleet number reached the 100 mark. As we continue expanding our route network and growing our fleet in the coming months, our focus remains on delivering a seamless and exceptional customer experience.”