Etihad Guest Offers 5 Million Miles in a Race to Discover Etihad’s Newest Destinations

Etihad has launched a first of its kind competition inviting new and existing Etihad Guest members to win up to five million miles by flying to each of the airline’s 15 new year-round destinations launching in 2025. Mark Potter, Managing Director Etihad Guest, said: “This challenge embodies Etihad’s purpose to give flight to ambition. We’re inviting our adventurous members and travellers to explore 15 incredible destinations while competing for our largest-ever miles prize.”

First, Second and Third place will be determined by the first three Etihad Guest members to complete The Extraordinary Challenge. The First winner will receive five million Etihad Guest miles, three million miles will go to Second place, and one million miles for Third place.

Etihad Guest miles can be redeemed on flights, holidays and a huge range of items from the Etihad Guest Reward Shop, turning miles into unforgettable rewards and experiences. Five million Etihad Guest miles can equate to over 500 Economy flights, or more than 70 trips in Business, or more than 40 unforgettable journeys in First.

Etihad Guest members embarking on the challenge will be able to see where they are on a dedicated race dashboard, featuring a digital passport that gets stamped with each destination visited, encouraging participants to keep travelling and be rewarded for each remarkable step. The live leaderboard will also illustrate to members their position in the race against other members, creating friendly competition among a community of likeminded, passionate travellers in a race to win the prize of a lifetime.

The challenge is open to both new and existing Etihad Guest members, offering anyone the chance to participate and win. Members of the airline’s loyalty programme must register to enter the competition, track their progress and be eligible to win. Terms & Conditions apply.

To win, guests are challenged to fly on an Etihad operated flight to or from each of the new destinations Addis Ababa, Algiers, Atlanta, Chiang Mai, Hanoi, Hong Kong, Krabi, Medan, Peshawar, Phnom Penh, Prague, Sochi, Taipei, Tunis and Warsaw by 25 May 2026.