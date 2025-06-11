 Etihad increases flight frequencies to Pakistan

Travel Daily Media

Etihad increases flight frequencies to Pakistan

Beginning in October, the Emirati airline will provide 28 weekly nonstop services to Karachi

Airlines and Aviation
United Arab Emirates

Etihad announced an increase in its flight frequencies to Karachi, Pakistan, and tickets are now on sale. 

This expansion is part of the airline’s ongoing commitment to provide guests with more travel options and enhanced connectivity.

Beginning 1st October of this year, Etihad will start flying four times a day on the Abu Dhabi – Karachi route, providing a total of 28 weekly nonstop services to Pakistan’s economic hub.

This expansion increases the total number of weekly flights to Pakistan to 60, reinforcing Etihad’s commitment to the region.

Also, this follows closely on the announcement of new flights to Peshawar, set to commence on 29 September, further strengthening air links between Pakistan and Abu Dhabi.

The enhanced flight frequencies and optimised departure and arrival times are carefully designed to provide guests with maximum convenience and seamless connectivity across Etihad’s expanding global network, including the UAE, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, and North America.

