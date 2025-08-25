 Europe and Saudi local hotspots are travellers favourites in 2025: Wego

Travel Daily Media

Boost your business & benchmark against your competitors with TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM Travel Trade Excellence Awards 2025 – start your entry here »

TDM AWARDS - NOMINATE NOW!

enter Now

Europe and Saudi local hotspots are travellers favourites in 2025: Wego

Revealing strong demand for both European getaways and local adventures across the Kingdom

Tourism
Saudi Arabia

Wego, the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), unveils its latest insights on where Saudi travellers have been heading this summer, revealing strong demand for both European getaways and local adventures across the Kingdom.

Europe remains a top draw for Saudi travellers

Wego reports that Europe continues to attract strong interest from Saudi travellers for summer 2025. The most searched destinations this season are Baku, Sarajevo, Tbilisi, London, Moscow, and Milan. Among these, Milan stands out with a 25% year-on-year increase in travel searches.

Other cities maintain their strong popularity, each continuing to attract hundreds of thousands of searches, underscoring Europe’s enduring appeal for Saudi holidaymakers.

International accommodation preferences

When it comes to accommodations, hotels remain the clear favorite for Saudi travelers heading to Europe, accounting for 80.50% of all property searches in 2025. Apartments follow with a 7.06% share, offering travelers the comfort of a home-like setting, while aparthotels (3.70%) and hostels/backpacker options (3.36%) cater to those seeking flexibility and budget-friendly stays.

Luxury is also high on the agenda. Nearly 45% of hotel searches focus on 4-star properties, with 5-star hotels taking 18.72% of interest.

Domestic travel on the rise

Wego data shows that domestic travel bookings captured 35.10% of all summer bookings in 2025, marking a 5.66% increase in share compared to last year. This growth reflects a growing preference among Saudi travellers to experience the Kingdom’s rich cultural, natural, and leisure offerings during the summer season.

The composition of domestic travellers in 2025 continues to show healthy diversification in trip styles. Solo trips remain the largest segment, accounting for 68.30% of domestic travel, while couple trips account for 16.02%, and family trips represent 7.93%. This balanced mix highlights the varied preferences of Saudi travellers, from independent exploration to shared experiences with loved ones.

Top local cities driving summer bookings

Jeddah, Riyadh, Abha, Dammam, Al Madinah, and Jazan are the most booked domestic destinations for summer 2025. Among these, Riyadh saw trip bookings surge by 19.37% YoY, Jeddah recorded an 18.61% growth, and Al Madinah experienced a remarkable 37.18% boost. Dammam’s booking numbers rose by 23.13%, indicating growing interest in the Eastern Province’s beaches and attractions.

The Saudi Tourism Authority’s “Colour Your Summer” 2025 program offers coastal and mountain escapes, major events, and exclusive offers across multiple regions, giving travellers compelling reasons to stay local. Meanwhile, Jeddah Season 2025 spans seven destinations across the city with family entertainment, beaches, and cultural shows along the waterfront, transforming the Red Sea coast into a summer-long attraction.

 

 

Join The Community

Most Read
Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

Partner Content
The New-Look Centara Karon Resort Phuket Is ‘The Newly Reimagined Place To Be In Phuket’

The New-Look Centara Karon Resort Phuket Is ‘The Newly Reimagined Place To Be In Phuket’

Going Beyond in Product Engineering with Chris Ormiston: Success in this role means constantly thinking ‘outside the box’

Going Beyond in Product Engineering with Chris Ormiston: Success in this role means constantly thinking ‘outside the box’

W Kuala Lumpur – Upgrading The Workation

W Kuala Lumpur – Upgrading The Workation

Witness A Celestial Phenomena on Quark Expeditions’ Iceland To Greenland: Total Solar Eclipse 2026 Cruises

Witness A Celestial Phenomena on Quark Expeditions’ Iceland To Greenland: Total Solar Eclipse 2026 Cruises

Join The Community

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting

Europe and Saudi local hotspots are travellers favourites in 2025: Wego

Revealing strong demand for both European getaways and local adventures across the Kingdom

Wego, the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), unveils its latest insights on where Saudi travellers have been heading this summer, revealing strong demand for both European getaways and local adventures across the Kingdom.

Europe remains a top draw for Saudi travellers

Wego reports that Europe continues to attract strong interest from Saudi travellers for summer 2025. The most searched destinations this season are Baku, Sarajevo, Tbilisi, London, Moscow, and Milan. Among these, Milan stands out with a 25% year-on-year increase in travel searches.

Other cities maintain their strong popularity, each continuing to attract hundreds of thousands of searches, underscoring Europe’s enduring appeal for Saudi holidaymakers.

International accommodation preferences

When it comes to accommodations, hotels remain the clear favorite for Saudi travelers heading to Europe, accounting for 80.50% of all property searches in 2025. Apartments follow with a 7.06% share, offering travelers the comfort of a home-like setting, while aparthotels (3.70%) and hostels/backpacker options (3.36%) cater to those seeking flexibility and budget-friendly stays.

Luxury is also high on the agenda. Nearly 45% of hotel searches focus on 4-star properties, with 5-star hotels taking 18.72% of interest.

Domestic travel on the rise

Wego data shows that domestic travel bookings captured 35.10% of all summer bookings in 2025, marking a 5.66% increase in share compared to last year. This growth reflects a growing preference among Saudi travellers to experience the Kingdom’s rich cultural, natural, and leisure offerings during the summer season.

The composition of domestic travellers in 2025 continues to show healthy diversification in trip styles. Solo trips remain the largest segment, accounting for 68.30% of domestic travel, while couple trips account for 16.02%, and family trips represent 7.93%. This balanced mix highlights the varied preferences of Saudi travellers, from independent exploration to shared experiences with loved ones.

Top local cities driving summer bookings

Jeddah, Riyadh, Abha, Dammam, Al Madinah, and Jazan are the most booked domestic destinations for summer 2025. Among these, Riyadh saw trip bookings surge by 19.37% YoY, Jeddah recorded an 18.61% growth, and Al Madinah experienced a remarkable 37.18% boost. Dammam’s booking numbers rose by 23.13%, indicating growing interest in the Eastern Province’s beaches and attractions.

The Saudi Tourism Authority’s “Colour Your Summer” 2025 program offers coastal and mountain escapes, major events, and exclusive offers across multiple regions, giving travellers compelling reasons to stay local. Meanwhile, Jeddah Season 2025 spans seven destinations across the city with family entertainment, beaches, and cultural shows along the waterfront, transforming the Red Sea coast into a summer-long attraction.

 

 

Join The Community

Most Read
Stay Connected

Facebook

101K

Twitter

3.9K

Instagram

1.7K

LinkedIn

19.9K

YouTube

0.2K

TDM

x Studio

Connect with your clients by working with our in-house brand studio, using our expertise and media reach to help you create and craft your message in video and podcast, native content and whitepapers, webinars and event formats.

Schedule a Meeting
Scroll to Top

idnpp

idnpp login

slot thailand

https://www.santoscar.net/viaturas/usadas/

https://slotthailand.feiradolivro-poa.com.br/

https://standabiliopinto.com/viaturas