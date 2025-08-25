Europe and Saudi local hotspots are travellers favourites in 2025: Wego

Wego, the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), unveils its latest insights on where Saudi travellers have been heading this summer, revealing strong demand for both European getaways and local adventures across the Kingdom.

Europe remains a top draw for Saudi travellers

Wego reports that Europe continues to attract strong interest from Saudi travellers for summer 2025. The most searched destinations this season are Baku, Sarajevo, Tbilisi, London, Moscow, and Milan. Among these, Milan stands out with a 25% year-on-year increase in travel searches.

Other cities maintain their strong popularity, each continuing to attract hundreds of thousands of searches, underscoring Europe’s enduring appeal for Saudi holidaymakers.

International accommodation preferences

When it comes to accommodations, hotels remain the clear favorite for Saudi travelers heading to Europe, accounting for 80.50% of all property searches in 2025. Apartments follow with a 7.06% share, offering travelers the comfort of a home-like setting, while aparthotels (3.70%) and hostels/backpacker options (3.36%) cater to those seeking flexibility and budget-friendly stays.

Luxury is also high on the agenda. Nearly 45% of hotel searches focus on 4-star properties, with 5-star hotels taking 18.72% of interest.

Domestic travel on the rise

Wego data shows that domestic travel bookings captured 35.10% of all summer bookings in 2025, marking a 5.66% increase in share compared to last year. This growth reflects a growing preference among Saudi travellers to experience the Kingdom’s rich cultural, natural, and leisure offerings during the summer season.

The composition of domestic travellers in 2025 continues to show healthy diversification in trip styles. Solo trips remain the largest segment, accounting for 68.30% of domestic travel, while couple trips account for 16.02%, and family trips represent 7.93%. This balanced mix highlights the varied preferences of Saudi travellers, from independent exploration to shared experiences with loved ones.

Top local cities driving summer bookings

Jeddah, Riyadh, Abha, Dammam, Al Madinah, and Jazan are the most booked domestic destinations for summer 2025. Among these, Riyadh saw trip bookings surge by 19.37% YoY, Jeddah recorded an 18.61% growth, and Al Madinah experienced a remarkable 37.18% boost. Dammam’s booking numbers rose by 23.13%, indicating growing interest in the Eastern Province’s beaches and attractions.

The Saudi Tourism Authority’s “Colour Your Summer” 2025 program offers coastal and mountain escapes, major events, and exclusive offers across multiple regions, giving travellers compelling reasons to stay local. Meanwhile, Jeddah Season 2025 spans seven destinations across the city with family entertainment, beaches, and cultural shows along the waterfront, transforming the Red Sea coast into a summer-long attraction.