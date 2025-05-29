Eurostar Unveils Newly Renovated Lounges in Paris and Brussels

Eurostar, the high-speed European rail service, is pleased to unveil the latest upgrades to its revamped Premier offering, following the introduction of new onboard chefs last winter.

As part of continued investment in station facilities, Eurostar has partnered with Chris Bagot Architects to redesign its Premier lounges in Brussels and Paris. With renovations in both cities now complete, the spaces are open to Eurostar Premier passengers as well as Carte Blanche and Carte Étoile loyalty members.

Drawing from local inspirations

Each lounge draws inspiration from its local surroundings. In Brussels, design highlights include Belgian-made pieces such as the Hanging Lamp by Muller Van Severen and a solid oak table by Heerenhuis.

In Paris, the lounge channels the spirit of traditional Parisian cafés, reimagined with a modern, refined touch. Black-and-white tiled floors and oak panelling bring warmth, while Calacatta Viola marble adds elegance. Contemporary European pieces - such as Hideout armchairs by Gebrüder Thonet and Kashmir stools by Resident - introduce a fresh, modern edge.

Sustainability at the heart of design

Sustainability has been at the heart of both renovations. Eurostar has prioritised the use of environmentally responsible materials, working with renowned European makers to create chic, considered spaces that balance elegance with conscious design. Handcrafted elements and durable, high-quality furniture ensure the lounges offer a refined experience with a lighter footprint.

Spaces to unwind and enjoy

Each lounge also features a dedicated bar, where guests can enjoy a cocktail before departure. For those seeking a quieter moment, more private seating areas provide space to relax with a coffee and one of the many complimentary magazines on offer.