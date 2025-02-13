The Macao International Travel (Industry) Expo (MITE), organized by the Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), is the only professional exhibition of international tourism, and one of the earliest exhibitions on tourism product consumption in Macao. In 12 years since its establishment in 2013, through professionalized, marketized, internationalized, and branded operations, the MITE has gradually developed itself into a tourism industry chain between the two major tourism resources, namely Mainland China and the international market, as well as an important guiding platform for exhibitors, buyers and other business partners to communicate and exchange insights. The event aims to push forward the integrated tourism development among Guangdong Province, Hong Kong and Macao. At present, it is one of the most professional, widely-participated and influential international tourism events held every year. In 2021, the MITE garnered accreditation from the Global Association of the Exhibition Industry (UFI) as a “UFI Approved International Event”. The recognition reveals to the world the event’s international influence and professionalism. In 2024, the MITE won the Outstanding Exhibition Award at the Macao Convention and Exhibition Commendation Awards 2024 for the first time ever, demonstrating that after 12 years of transformation and development, it has steadily become a recognized international tourism expo.

In 2025, the the 13th MITE will adhere to the principle of “Multi-dimensional Cooperation among Macao, Mainland China and International Market” to proactively engage more participation from the international tourism industry, exhibitors, buyers and trade visitors. The MITE will give support to Macao’s “1+4” adequate diversification development and to build Macao into the World Centre for Tourism and Leisure. It will also foster diversified tourism and leisure development, and continuously push forward the interactive development between the integrated tourism and leisure complexes and the four major industries including health and wellness, modern financial services , high technology, conferences and exhibitions, commerce and trade and culture and sports. Local and overseas practitioners can take advantage of the featured product displays, business matching, thematic seminars, promotional sessions, and project signing through the MITE platform to further deepen the inter-sectoral integration between tourism and other industries such as culture, sports, gastronomy, healthcare, e-commerce and technology.

