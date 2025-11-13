Exodus Adventure Travels Introduces the ‘Signature Collection’

New Signature Collection invites travelers to slow down, immerse deeply, and form authentic connections with the places they visit

Exodus Adventure Travels, the award-winning leader in small-group adventure tours, announces the launch of The Signature Collection — its most elevated portfolio of trips to date. Purpose-built for curious travellers seeking genuine cultural exchanges, The Signature Collection offers thoughtfully crafted itineraries across the globe with destinations spanning Japan, Costa Rica, India, Jordan, Morocco, and beyond. The Signature Collection is available to book from mid-November for departures beginning in early 2026.

Each journey in the collection is led by expert local guides, features distinctive accommodations infused with regional character, and includes exclusive experiences that leave a positive, lasting impact on the communities visited. The new product portfolio has been developed to appeal to guests who want a slower, more immersive experience, with one-of-a-kind adventures that combine authenticity, comfort, and connection with like-minded travellers.

“At Exodus, we believe the world isn’t just here to be seen, it’s here to be felt too,” said Sally Cowdry, Managing Director at Exodus Adventure Travels. “With The Signature Collection, our promise, ‘venture to the very heart’, is about enabling travellers to connect with the true essence of a place – its people, culture, and natural beauty – through meaningful encounters and thoughtful design. For over 50 years, Exodus has been leading the way in adventure travel, and The Signature Collection builds on that legacy. We’ve applied our decades of knowledge and experience to craft a new, elevated style of adventure – designed for those who still want to be active and curious, but seek a deeper, slower, more immersive way to explore the world. We’re proud to offer our guests something genuinely different in the adventure space, as demand for experience-led travel continues to grow.”

The Signature Collection will debut with extraordinary itineraries around the world, blending cultural insight, natural beauty, and meaningful local engagement.

The Signature Collection itineraries will all have the following elements:

Signature Experiences – Curated moments that grant travellers one-of-a-kind access to local traditions and stories, such as immersing yourself in Japanese culture with an invitation-only visit to a hidden temple in Kyoto.

– Curated moments that grant travellers one-of-a-kind access to local traditions and stories, such as immersing yourself in Japanese culture with an invitation-only visit to a hidden temple in Kyoto. Signature Stays – Trade ordinary for extraordinary, handpicked unique accommodation rich in local character so your nights are as memorable as your days - like experiencing the shifting sands and incredible night sky of the vast Sahara Desert at Merzouga Luxury Desert Camp in Morocco.

– Trade ordinary for extraordinary, handpicked unique accommodation rich in local character so your nights are as memorable as your days - like experiencing the shifting sands and incredible night sky of the vast Sahara Desert at Merzouga Luxury Desert Camp in Morocco. Signature Days – A day with the luxury of choice - a selection of cultural experiences or the option to simply relax and enjoy their surroundings at their own pace.

– A day with the luxury of choice - a selection of cultural experiences or the option to simply relax and enjoy their surroundings at their own pace. Signature Guides – The very best local experts who unlock exclusive access and provide unparalleled insight into each destination.

– The very best local experts who unlock exclusive access and provide unparalleled insight into each destination. Signature Legacy – Moments that create a positive and lasting local impact, such as sharing lunch with female artisans in rural Jordan—ensuring every journey leaves a meaningful impact.

Highlights include:

Signature Morocco: Echoes of the Minaret

Journey from Marrakesh’s lively souks to the serenity of the Atlas Mountains, staying in elegant riads, mountain kasbahs, and luxury desert camps. Travelers explore artisan cooperatives, share tea with a Berber family in a traditional village, and experience a camel trek at sunset across the Sahara’s golden dunes. The adventure incorporates women’s empowerment and sustainable community initiatives, such as visiting the Cooperative Tawesna and tree planting with the High Atlas Foundation.

Signature Costa Rica: Where the Wild Answers

Discover the essence of Costa Rica through a seamless mix of luxury and sustainable experiences. Guests stay in eco-lodges immersed in nature and participate in hands-on conservation, from replanting trees in the rainforest to visiting a jaguar protection center. Days are filled with rainforest walks, volcanic hot springs, behind-the-scenes tours of sustainable coffee production, and a family-run oxcart painting class celebrating Costa Rican heritage.

Signature Japan: Through Temples & Time

Uncover Japan’s spiritual and cultural harmony on a journey from Tokyo to Kyoto. Alongside a local expert, guests take part in a private tea ceremony, a kintsugi workshop, and a guided cycling tour through quiet countryside villages. Guests will be granted one-of-a-kind access to local stories at every turn including the rare opportunity to interact with a Maiko, an apprentice Geisha. Evenings include stays in traditional ryokans and a serene overnight temple stay on Mount Koya, where ancient rituals meet modern hospitality.

The Signature Collection is available to book week commencing November 12, 2025, with the first range of itineraries on Exodus’ website and available to book, with first departures taking place in early 2026. The collection will build to 35 tours by December across 30+ destinations.