Explore more cities in one trip with the Emirates Asia Pass

Emirates has announced the introduction of the Emirates Asia Pass, providing travellers in the specific African Emirates markets with enhanced access to Southeast Asia. The pass is available to customers in South Africa, Kenya, Senegal, Uganda, Tunisia, Côte d’Ivoire, Guinea, Congo, Tanzania, and Egypt, offering a streamlined and flexible option for multi-city travel within the region.

With the Emirates Asia Pass, customers can book and customise itineraries across Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, Cambodia, Singapore and Laos, all under one ticket. Whether travellers are looking to experience tranquil island retreats, rich cultural landmarks or vibrant cities, the Emirates Asia Pass allows them to seamlessly connect between destinations and explore the region their way.

The Emirates Asia Pass offers travellers the freedom to create bespoke journeys, combining their desired destinations, and even revisiting the same city more than once. Travellers can select from one to ten flights within Southeast Asia, making it easy to tailor itineraries to match their travel style and schedule. For the complete list of destinations included in the pass, please visit https://www.Emirates.com.

The pass is available to travellers booking an international Emirates flight arriving in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam or Laos, either directly through Emirates or via their preferred travel agent. The new travel solution eliminates the need for multiple tickets on different airlines and allows customers to manage all flights conveniently on a single platform.

From the tranquil beaches of Koh Samui to the vibrant streets of Bangkok, the Emirates Asia Pass invites travellers to plan simply and extend their trip effortlessly.

Popular gateways such as Singapore, Bangkok, and Kuala Lumpur serve as ideal starting points for exploration, with seamless onward connections operated in partnership with Bangkok Airways and Batik Air Malaysia. In addition, Emirates-operated services connect travellers between Thailand and Vietnam, as well as Thailand and Cambodia, further expanding travel options across the region.

Travellers in the specific African Emirates markets may purchase the Emirates Asia Pass together with their Emirates international ticket through https://www.Emirates.com, Emirates Contact Centres, retail and ticketing offices, or travel agencies.

For added flexibility, customers can make changes to their flights after purchase with a nominal fee of USD 15 per change on flights included in their pass.