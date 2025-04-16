Fairmont Hotels & Resorts, part of the hospitality group Accor, is pleased to announce the debut of Fairmont Golden Prague, bringing a new chapter to one of the city’s most iconic and historic buildings. Located at the gate of prestigious Pařížská Boulevard on the banks of the Vltava River, the hotel unveils a multi-million euro renovation of the landmark building of brutalist architecture it occupies.

With its commitment to preserving cultural and artistic history, the renovation, spearheaded by chief architect Marek Tichý, will honor the architecture of the structure – originally designed by Czech architect Karel Filsak in the brutalist style in 1974 – while introducing an entirely new hospitality approach into the space and the city. All the internal preserved arts and craft elements, including blown glass chandeliers, gilded light fixtures, and ornate ash wood posts, will be restored, seamlessly incorporating Czech influences into an otherwise contemporary design. Guests arriving at the new hotel will find an atmosphere of sophistication and cultural significance alongside modern comfort, heartfelt service, and immersive local experiences.

“The opening of Fairmont Golden Prague is a significant milestone for Fairmont as we continue to grow our presence in Europe. Prague is a city with an incredible story to tell, and we are honored to play a part in preserving its great heritage. Blending Fairmont’s celebratory spirit with the property’s architectural grandeur will bring a captivating new luxury hotel experience to the Czech capital, and its innovative restaurant concepts – an exciting new offering to the city’s vibrant culinary scene,” said Omer Acar, Chief Executive Officer, Fairmont Hotels & Resorts.

The hotel features 320 elegant rooms, suites, and serviced residences, blending modernist aesthetics with warm tones of rich dark wood contrasted against lighter elements. This harmonious design creates a calming sanctuary, where the beauty of the Czech capital takes center stage. Drawing inspiration from the building’s original architecture, the interiors seamlessly integrate traditional Czech glass artistry into structural elements, enhancing room partitions and spatial lighting that create a distinctive, refined touch.

Six diverse locations to drink and dine in style will ensure guests have an array of choices. On the rooftop, Zlata Praha will offer a seasonally driven, fine dining experience complemented by breathtaking panoramic views of Prague. For a taste of modern Asian cuisine, Golden Eye will present a sleek cosmopolitan ambiance inspired by the 1970s, featuring stunning skyline views.

In the lobby, Coocoo’s Nest—named after the Academy Award-winning film from Czech-American Miloš Forman, One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, will serve as a stylish social hub. Connected to the ground-floor art gallery and adorned with a mix of 1970s and contemporary artwork, it will provide the perfect setting for a morning coffee, light meal, or an evening cocktail. Those looking to experience the iconic Czech beer culture should not miss Greenhouse, the hotel’s all-day venue where guests can enjoy Czech pilsner, fine wines, and snacks prepared on the restaurant’s Josper grill while taking in views of the riverbank and the Prague Castle.

Renowned as a work of art in and of itself since its construction in the 1970s, the building will now also house one of the country’s most impressive and extensive art collections, driven by its owners’ deep passion for Czech art and film. Pieces from the 1960s and 1970s will seamlessly blend with contemporary works, creating a harmonious dialogue between past and present while complementing the hotel’s historical features. Among the treasures awaiting guests are chandeliers by René Roubíček that evoke thistle flowers; Miroslav Hejný’s sculpted wooden colonnades; or Čestmír Kafka’s gilded ceiling sculptures.

Guests seeking a respite from exploring the city of Prague can relish in tailored wellness experiences at the property’s signature 1,400 sqm Fairmont Spa & Wellness center which combines luxury, nature, and state-of-the-art technology. Skilled therapists take a holistic approach to healing, blending traditional techniques with modern innovations to create truly personalized treatments. The spa features five serene treatment suites, a tranquil garden, three saunas, a steam bath, and a world-class fitness studio. A one of its kind in central Prague, their L-shaped pool fuses indoor and outdoor spaces for a truly immersive experience.

Fairmont Golden Prague will also offer the exclusive Fairmont Gold experience, a ‘hotel within a hotel’ that provides guests with exceptional privacy, personalized service, and access to premium amenities. Benefits will include a private check-in upon arrival and access to the elegant Fairmont Gold Lounge, featuring a complimentary healthy breakfast, afternoon tea, evening canapés, a late-night dessert buffet, and an honor bar.

Additionally, the hotel will have a 600-square meter column-free ballroom, exemplary event spaces, and three exclusive C-Suite rooftop boardrooms, all offering private terraces, the latest audio-visual equipment, customized catering, and an experienced events team.

As part of Accor’s unrivaled luxury portfolio, Fairmont Hotels & Resorts continues to inspire with destinations that celebrate culture, heritage, and timeless elegance. With Fairmont currently operating more than 10 properties across Europe including, Fairmont Le Montreux Palace in Switzerland, The Savoy in the United Kingdom, and the recently launched Fairmont La Hacienda Costa Del Sol in Spain, Fairmont Golden Prague sets to enhance this portfolio continuing to make special moments happen throughout the region. Fairmont Hotels & Resorts has a notable pipeline of more than 30 hotels under development, with openings planned in Udaipur, Bangkok, Tokyo, Hanoi, New Orleans and in the English countryside over the next year.