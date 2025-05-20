Fairmont’s new campaign invites guests to Make Special Happen

Fairmont Hotels & Resorts officially unveiled its new global brand campaign, Fairmont Presents ”Make Special Happen” today, 20th May.

Fairmont Hotels & Resorts officially unveiled its new global brand campaign, Fairmont Presents ”Make Special Happen” today, 20th May. Paying homage to the brand’s centurion heritage as host to some of the world’s most storied celebrations and history-making moments, as well as its legacy with the silver screen, the creative tells the story of the build-up to a grand celebration, capturing how Fairmont colleagues and guests come together to “Make Special Happen”. The resulting campaign is Fairmont at its most captivating, elevating the art of making every moment a celebration. Developed by King & Partners, the new campaign was directed by award-winning filmmaker Jean Claude Thibaut, and shot at Fairmont Royal York in Toronto.

20th century charm meets 21st century hospitality Stylistically, the creative evokes the charm of a classic film, a tribute to the refined elegance of a bygone era, where the North American spirit of allure and adventure on which Fairmont was founded, is reimagined for today. It was inspired by the brand’s rich heritage of hosting some of history’s most momentous occasions, from the signing of the United Nations Charter in San Francisco, to Truman Capote’s Black and White Ball in New York City, to John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s ‘bed in for peace’ in Montreal. The creative team was tasked with building upon this legacy to set the stage for a new era of celebratory moments at Fairmont, looking forward to some of the more modern design hotels which shape the skyline of the destinations they reside in, such as Fairmont Doha and Fairmont Tokyo. Thibaut said that he drew inspiration from Fairmont’s incredible heritage, with particular influence from the allure of the Truman Capote era, when he began crafting the campaign. As he explains: “The focus was on capturing the essence of celebration, friendship, and togetherness: values that have always been at the heart of the Fairmont experience. Through both the film and imagery, I sought to evoke the joy of gathering, with Fairmont as the incredible backdrop, always there to support and elevate special moments. It’s been an incredible project to be a part of, and I’m excited to see it come to life.”

A story artfully told Through a mix of film and stills, the artwork follows a charismatic cast of characters through a series of intriguing and playful moments, leading up to an unforgettable celebration. The audience follows along as “The Celebrationist”, the Grande Dame of the story, carefully pens her invites, handing them over to “The Porter”, always on a mission to “Make Special Happen” for Fairmont guests. He glides through the grand corridors of the hotel to hand deliver to “The Linksman”, usually found out on the links or out on the town; “The Wellness Enthusiast”, whose favorite places are in a Fairmont gym or on the dance floor; “The Muse & Her Makers”, a family whose travels have taken them all over the world, always with their beloved Golden Retriever; and “The Legends in Leisure”, still as in love as the day they met, and always ready for a night of cocktails and adventure. When it’s officially time to “Make Special Happen”, special guest and a legend in his own right, Tom Wolfe, America’s first concierge, and the chief concierge and director of heritage at flagship Fairmont San Francisco, appears, as a flurry of activity by both guests and staff ensues. Elegant attire and indulgences appear, as chandeliers cast a golden glow over a soirée. With anticipation rising, the celebration reaches its crescendo, bringing with it the realization: Fairmont Makes Special Happen.